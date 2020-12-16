Ludington Daily News columnist Tom Sheppardson died Sunday, Dec, 13, according to his daughter Laura Sheppardson, who informed the paper that her father had been hospitalized for several weeks with heart failure.
Sheppardson’s first column for the Daily News was printed in the Sept. 20, 2012 edition and from there, Tom was a regular contributor to the paper up until his passing on Sunday.
Laura wrote in the email that her father enjoyed writing his column and the conversations that it engendered with many people that he encountered around town.
Sheppardson was passionate about whatever he took up. He was an avid outdoorsmen and a member of the Fin & Feather Club. He was also a musician where he played the trombone for many bands including the jazz ensemble with West Shore Community College.
“Tom stepped forward and accepted the challenge to write a column for the Ludington Daily News from a conservative perspective,” said Steve Begnoche, the managing editor of the Daily News at the time of Sheppardson’s hire. “When you put your views into print, inevitably some will disagree. Tom carried on defending Second Amendment rights in particular.”
Begnoche said Sheppardson offered to take him to a shooting range to experience why shooting sports enthusiasts enjoyed their sport so he could understand their perspective.
“What I really appreciated about Tom is that he was willing to stake his name and reputation to what he wrote,” said Daily News Managing Editor Dave Bossick. “We would often get comments from people that disagreed with him, both publicly and privately. Not too many people these days will stake their name to what they believe in terms of an opinion. Tom did that, and he truly took his share of arrows for what he believed in.”
Bossick said two recent columns earlier this year really stuck with him, one regarding the American flag and the other about wearing masks — both of which were written in July.
“When I first read (the column on the flag), I thought about all sides of the political spectrum that change the look of the flag to voice their opinion. After I read it, all sides are wrong on that count. Old Glory is Old Glory, and she’s just fine the way she is,” Bossick said.
“Tom encouraged wearing masks because he didn’t see this as a political issue. He saw it as a medical issue,” Bossick said. “He saw it as protecting others, not just himself. It was profound how he wrote it and when he wrote it as it relates to just how wearing a mask continued to unravel as a political issue for so many people.”
“I appreciated the offer and his persistence in column-writing — something more difficult to do than it might appear,” Begnoche said.
On another note, he always was a great ambassador for big band music and The General Assembly and West Shore Community College jazz ensembles he’d perform in.
Ted Malt, professor of music at West Shore Community College, said he first meet Tom in 1999 when he sat in with the General Assembly and later asked Tom to be part of the jazz ensemble at WSCC.
“Tom happily accepted,” Malt said. “He became a mentor to the students and the trombonists.”
Malt said Tom was a man of integrity. He was always the first one in the room and the last one to leave it.
“Tom lived by the mantra that is you were on time, then you were late,” he said.
He was a great teacher, even with the generational gap between him and the students, Sheppardson was able to show them how to do something but also be mentoring at the same time, according to Malt.
Malt said he will be greatly missed.
“Tom has a lifetime of playing experience. He was great at improvisational skills and a phenomenal player,” Malt said. “The bottom line is that everybody involved in the music program or theater program are family and when we have a loss like this, it is like a loss of a family member.”
Malt said another one of Sheppardson’s passions was pistol shooting and being a member of the Fin & Feather Club.
Chris Shimmel, president of the Fin & Feather Club, said he really got to know Sheppardson through his columns before he even meet him in person at the club.
Shimmel said Sheppardson was an accomplished trap shooter and would always make time for others on the pistol range.
Tom was a longtime member with the club, serving at one time as president and following his term, he stayed on as a board member.
“He was a valuable member of the board,” Shimmel said. “He was a good sounding board for many at the club, and her was instrumental in the construction of our current pistol range.”
Nita Finch said Tom used to edit the club’s newsletter before it was sent out.
“It is sad to lose him. He was a great friend,” she said.
“I will miss seeing him behind the trombone when concerts resume,” Begnoche said.