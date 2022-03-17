The Ludington Daily News reaped two major awards from the Michigan Press Association Thursday, named the 2021 Newspaper of the Year for its circulation division and the Excellence in Advertising for daily newspapers in the Michigan Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest.
“For the past eight years, the Ludington Daily News has been providing an outstanding newspaper for our local communities,” said Ludington Daily News Publisher Ray McGrew. “Many times, there have been many awards won, but to be recognized as Newspaper of the Year is something everyone in our communities can be very proud of and thankful to have.
“Congratulations to everyone involved with the Ludington Daily News.”
“We are extremely proud of the entire Ludington staff and the hard work putting out such a quality product,” said Jody Perrotto, president and CEO of Community Media Group, the company that owns the Ludington Daily News. “Our readers are the ultimate judge of our efforts, and we are thankful for their support which makes award-wining journalism possible.”
The Daily News earned first place honors in best editorial and best page or pages design. In all for the editorial department, the Daily News won eight awards including four second-place honors and two third-place honors. The Daily News was also honorable mention five times.
In achieving Excellence in Advertising, the Daily News earned first place honors in best ad grouping; best community cause marketing; best health/fitness ad; best in house circulation ad; new and used autos-recreational vehicles and boats; and restaurants.
The advertising/graphics departments earned 20 awards including five second-place honors and eight third-place honors. The Daily News earned honorable mention three times.
Members of the Arkansas Press Association reviewed the entries. The Daily News is in Class C with newspapers with a circulation of 5,001 to 11,000. The Newspaper of the Year honor is the eighth in the history of the Daily News and first honor since winning in 2009.
Editorial
First place
• Best editorial: David Bossick for an editorial titled, “Respectfully, difference of opinion with city,” that covered the Scottville City Commission’s decisions regarding the Freedom of Information Act.
• Best Page or Pages Design: Bossick for the page layout in the COVID-19 package regarding internet needs in the county.
Second place
• Best editorial: Bossick for an editorial titled, “Make viewing ballots in recounts on screen permanent,” that encouraged local
• Best newspaper design.
• Business/agriculture news: Jeff Kiessel for a story titled, “Funeral home owners concerned with limits,” that covered the limits on seating for funerals because of COVID-19.
• Photo story: Kiessel on a package of photos related to the cross taken from Lake Michigan to a church in Scottville on Good Friday.
Third place
• Government/education news: Riley Kelley for stories surrounding the investigation into the former Scottville City Manager.
• Photo story: Kiessel on a package of photos related to a fire that Ludington Fire Department responded to.
Honorable mention
• Best Page or Pages Design: Bossick for the layout for Life with COVID-19 during the package of stories surrounding the pandemic with those who endured the disease.
• Feature photo: Kiessel for a photo of the cross carried from the shores of Lake Michigan to Scottville on Good Friday.
• Government/education news: Kelley, Kiessel and Hannah Hubbard for the first day of school in fall 2020, the first back from COVID-19.
• News photo: Kiessel for a photo of the victorious spelling bee winner at the Daily News Community Spelling Bee.
• Spot news story: Cheryl Higginson, Justin Cooper and Bossick of the Daily News and Patrick Bouman and Tess Ware of Central Michigan LIFE, Central Michigan University’s independent student newspaper, for coverage of a man who was sought for murder and other crimes in Isabella County but he had ties to Mason County.
Advertising
First place
• Best ad grouping: Judy Lytle for Manistee National Forest Festival
• Best community cause marketing: Lytle for Congratulations Whitehall Softball
• Best health/fitness ad: Robin Moline for Together. Living Better.
• Best in house circulation ad: Lytle for Black Friday Special
• New and used autos-recreational vehicles and boats: Lytle for Save the Date! Boat, RV & Home Show
• Restaurants: Lytle for Dine-In Sportsman’s & The Mitten
Second place
• Best community cause marketing: Lytle for Home of the Free
• Best best in house circulation ad: Lytle for Gift Subscription Specials
• Best in house content promotion: Lytle for Spelling Bee Finalists
• Entertaining services: Julie Eilers for Good Old Days
• General retail: Moline for Autumn is Coming
• Restaurants: Candy Bryant for Big John’s 50th Anniversary
Third place
• Best ad grouping: Lytle for Troutarama is Back!
• Best community cause marketing: Lytle for Halloween Safety
• Best use of color: Lytle for Fire Prevention Week
• Community business promotion: Lytle for Happy Thanksgiving
• Entertaining services: Lytle for Luther Logging Days
• New and used autos-recreational vehicles and boats: Eilers for 37th Anniversary Sale
• Real estate: Eilers for Coolman-Anderson
• Small ads work: Bryant for Why Count Sleep?
Honorable mention
• Best in house content promotion: Lytle for Community Spelling Bee
• General retail: Moline for Pentwater’s Newest
• Real estate: Eilers for Just Listed!