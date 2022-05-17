On Monday, Shoreline Media welcomed summer intern Isabelle Pasciolla, who will split her time between the Ludington Daily News, White Lake Beacon and Oceana’s Herald-Journal.
Pasciolla is a senior at Central Michigan University pursuing a bachelor’s degree in journalism. She has worked since September with CMU’s student-run Grand Central Magazine, where she was recently promoted to managing editor.
“I am very excited to be here this summer and to learn more about this wonderful town,” said Pasciolla.
This week, she’ll be reporting on an event hosted by Ludington Area Catholic’s Destination Imagination Team, a Rotary Club event, the Oriole Academy graduation ceremony and Manistee’s Tight Lines for Troops.
Going forward, she’s excited to do more event coverage but could also write “some lifestyle articles about the people of Ludington and what it’s like to live in a beach town,” she said. She also hopes to learn more about photography and how to use a DSLR camera.
Hailing from Hartland, Pasciolla spent two weeks camping at Ludington State Park every year since she was a baby. She has also camped here on her own in recent years, as it’s her “favorite place to get away from people, turn off my phone and decompress in nature.”
Other than her work with Grand Central Magazine, she has spent time as a barista at a Biggby Coffee in Brighton and at Tim Hortons in Brighton and Mount Pleasant.
Pasciolla said she started writing stories when she was four years old, but struggled through screenwriting and technical writing classes once she got to college. Things started looking up after her academic advisor recommended she try journalism.
“As someone who was always very shy, I love the way I have opened up and learned to interact with people,” she said. “Getting quotes and seeing how passionate people can be puts a smile on my face.”
She said she’s looking forward to getting to know some locals so she can “see some friendly faces” while walking her one-year-old labrador, Zeus.
Pasciolla said she does “a lot of adventuring” with Zeus. They often go to the beach to see the sunset and go on plenty of walks, hikes and runs around Central Bark.
“Once (Zeus) is tired out, I will typically sit on the front porch reading novels, watching TikToks or playing my ukulele,” she said.
She said if you see her around town, “don’t be afraid to say hi, because I would love to meet people and Zeus will always accept a good belly rub from a new friend.”
“Isabelle’s curiosity as our intern and fresh eyes to our communities as she discovers what’s around her will bring some great experiences for her and good opportunities to tell stories in a variety of ways,” said Daily News Managing Editor David Bossick. “Adding Isabelle’s voice to our newspaper and our sister newspapers — even in this short time of the summer — is something I think our readers will appreciate and enjoy.”