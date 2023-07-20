The Ludington Daily News received 10 awards — including three first-place finishes — in the 2022 Michigan Associated Press Media Editors contest, the organization announced Thursday.
The newspaper earned first place finishes for Best Photo Story, Best Sports Column and Best Illustration or Graphic. All of the awards are for things that were published in calendar year 2022.
“I’m extremely proud of all the hard work that Dave (Bossick, executive editor) and the entire editorial team at (the Daily News) puts in every day,” said Daily News Publisher Mike Hrycko. “They work tirelessly to provide our readers with exceptional stories and photos. These awards confirm what we already knew; we have an amazing team that is dedicated to serving the community they live and work in.”
The Daily News swept the category of Best Photo Story, taking all three places and all photographed by Assistant Managing Editor Jeff Kiessel. First place went to “Stroke of a Brush,” a photo story on an oil painting class offered at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts in March 2022.
The second-place entry from the Daily News was on a harvest of walleye from the walleye pond and photographed by Kiessel in June 2022.
The trifecta was completed with a third place for “Celebrate good times,” a photo story showing a victory by the Ludington girls basketball team in March 2022.
The Daily News scored two of the top three places in Best Sports Column. Sports Writer Christy Christmas won the category for her columns regarding the Ludington girls basketball team’s journey to the state semifinals, how Riverton Township produced three outstanding track athletes and her views on Title IX on its 50th anniversary.
Taking third place was Bossick for his columns regarding an outstanding fall 2022 for Ludington High School athletics, how a new football playoff format snubbed Hart in 2022 and the pursuit of holiday basketball tournaments and showcases.
Graphics Manager Judy Lytle’s illustration depicting the 49 previous years’ worth of Ludington Daily News Community Spelling Bee winners won first place.
The Daily News earned a second place for best Spot News Photo for a photo of a family watching a fire consume their barn in Branch Township and photographed by Bossick.
Rounding out the awards in photography was a third place to Kiessel for an image titled, “The ‘eyes’ have it,” of an image of an alligator being held during an event at the Scottville library in June 2022.
The Daily News finished second in Best Editorial Writing for a selection of three editorials.
Earning a third place for Best Enterprise Reporting went to former Staff Writer Justin Cooper on his reporting on the Ludington fire siren being installed in Copeyon Park and the subsequent legal tussle over the number of times it is sounded.