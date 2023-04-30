HAMLIN TWP. — Four local couples, pairs and a whole dancing team delighted the packed Lincoln Hills Golf Club Saturday night for the Oriole Foundation’s Dancing With the Local Stars.
It was community newcomers Dr. Perry and Wendy Merillat that took home the top honors as tens of thousands were raised for the Ludington Area School District’s robotics programs through the foundation.
The benefit — back after several years of being away because of the COVID-19 pandemic and more — went toward the Ludington Area Schools’ robotics teams. Emcee Kaley Petersen announced that the total Saturday night once the dancers completed their numbers was at around $37,000 with more money to come. Plus, the Pennies From Heaven Foundation committed to matching the amount raised up to $50,000.
“It’s a game-changer for the kids,” said LHS robotics coach Cary Shineldecker. “Because when this comes down in the end, we want this to be around for the kids in the years to come. Exposing it to the community is even better through this venue like tonight.”
Twist, as the robot is named this year, took the dance floor itself for a bit, adorned with multi-colored lights. It even delivered the envelope naming the winners from Oriole Foundation President Brandy Miller to Petersen for Petersen to announce the winners.
“The community now has been exposed to what the robot is. It’s just a snippet of what they do, but yet now they’re starting to make the connection to our future community leaders. This program allows them to nurture those skills they didn’t know they had.
“That empowers those kids right there,” she said, gesturing to the handful of O-Bot high school students in attendance at the fundraiser, “to say, you know what, ‘I like this. I want to change this. What about this? We need to do this.’ You’re not afraid to talk.”
Miller called the night a successful one as they tallies were ongoing, and the foundation hopes to reach that $50,000 mark.
“I think all of our dancers delivered, sponsors and people from the community supported to raise almost $37,000 tonight is amazing,” she said.
It was the first Dancing With the Local Stars since 2018, and Miller was thrilled with the outpouring of support.
“We’ve been out of the game for a few years, and we knew this was an event that the community loves,” Miller said. “To partner with the robotics program, we knew it was going to be a success.”
The Merillats were the second-to-last to take the dance floor, and their routine included lifts, splits, cartwheels and a whole lot more which brought out a lot of cheers from the crowd and wowed the judges — Ludington City Manager Mitch Foster, Ludington High Guidance Counselor Laura Powers and one-time participant, LHS alum and Filer Credit Union CEO Kyle Gurzynski.
The couple received praise for their high energy routine as they switched some wardrobe up as the dance improved in its tempo.
After some mingling between all of the guests, Dean and Andrea Raven got the dancing started by performing a routine to a medley of songs. In welcoming those in attendance, Ludington Area Schools Superintendent Kyle Corlett joked that Andrea Raven’s third-grade classroom at Ludington Elementary had black paper covering the windows to prevent folks from seeing the number.
The judges commented that the Ravens showed their passion for each other with some steamy segments. The pair won the People’s Choice Award for the evening.
The Most Entertaining entry was that of Julie Van Dyke minus her husband Dann. The couple were scheduled to dance, and they promised a surprise. Dann feigned a knee injury, and it led to Julie Van Dyke and several of her friends dancing to a routine from a medley of songs from the musical, “Grease.”
The group of 10 women went through a few wardrobe changes before ending each with Pink Ladies jackets — with some of the discarded scarves at the judges’ table.
Jenna and Chris Simpler, who own Cartier Mansion, began their routine by dancing to “Mr. Roboto,” but then shifted gears into a medley of pop songs as they wore silver tops and black pants while Chris’ shoes shined a bright white light.
Jamie Adam, the sales and events manager at Ludington Bay Brewing, danced with local brewer Tom Buchanan, to the tune of Billy Currington’s “Pretty Good at Drinkin’ Beer” complete with a prop bar distributing Ludington Bay Brewing beers.
As the tally was being completed, two local mascots had a dance-off — Westy of West Shore Community College and LHS’ Oriole. Westy was revealed to be WSCC’s Cara Mitchell and the Oriole was revealed to be Beth Gunsell, LES counselor. Their dance off songs? “What Does the Fox Say?” and “The Bird is the Word.”
While Saturday night was another instance of the Ludington robotics program out in the community — it’s been shown off at a variety of places including the Ludington Jaycees’ Freedom Festival Parade — it’s one more instance of showing that the program is creating future leaders.
“We’re making people. Our community needs to know. Look at what they’re doing. Look at how they’ve grown. Look at what they’re capable of doing. That’s what they need to know,” Shineldecker said. “I think that helps tonight, and I think they see that. Our community, we try to reach out all the time and show that we care and here’s what we’re doing.”
Saturday night, Shineldecker said, showed the students participating in the program how much the community cares.
“They are valued, and they can do anything they want. They can change the community for the better,” she said. “Now they know that by this.”