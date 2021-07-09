The Michigan Dunes Chapter of the the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution helped to honor some veterans from the Vietnam War who might not have received the most charitable treatment when they returned from combat.
The DAR was at the Oceana County Fairgrounds with the Cost of Freedom Tribute and Traveling Vietnam Wall on Friday. Brenda Hilderbrandt said the organization is contracting with the Department of Defense to identify Vietnam veterans who were in attendance and ask them if they would be willing to receive a pin, and an apology.
“We are pinning veterans with a beautiful, bronze, eagle-head pin, and we thank them for their service and we apologize for the way they were treated when they came home,” Hilderbrandt said.
She said the reactions from veterans can vary from surprise and disbelief to absolute relief, especially when they hear the apology.
“We get a lot of reactions… They break down crying. It’s very moving to us, too, and we want to make sure our veterans are thanked,” Hilderbrandt said. “The apology gets them every time.”
Bob Smith of Ludington, a U.S. Army veteran who served in Vietnam, received his pin on Friday. Susan Thomas, DAR regent, presented the pin to him.
"It is an honor to stand before you… We are proud to honor all veterans of the Vietnam War, and (we) apologize for the lack of earlier recognition."
Smith said it was "very moving" to hear the apology.
The DAR will continue to commemorate Vietnam veterans through 2025, according to Hilderbrandt. They'll be at the Oceana County Fairgrounds through noon Sunday.