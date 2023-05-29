MANISTEE — Warmed by burnt morning sun, a solemn crowd welcomed the return of Memorial Day services at the Jaycees gazebo/bandshell.
Situated along the river channel and with downtown Manistee serving as a backdrop, the simplicity of the ceremony was not lost on the enormity of the day – Memorial Day, originally known as Decoration Day.
While COVID ran ruins over many such celebrations across America the past few years — including Manistee — the return of the ceremony meant so much, to so many.
“We have missed it, that is for sure,” said Connie Porter of Rockford. She and her family vacation in Manistee several times throughout the spring and summer.
“It’s just a wonderful way to honor (those we remember),” she said. “It’s a sad day, for everyone, but it’s a day that has to be remembered. God forbid the day we forget, altogether.”
Korean War veteran Jerry Murray of rural Manistee sat at the top of the hill overlooking the day’s ceremony, and reflected on such ceremonies from years past. The kindly man with the inviting smile served as a gunner on a legendary “Peacekeeper” B-36 bomber, the largest American bomber ever built, larger than the B-17 Flying Fortress, the B-29 Superfortress and even the jet-aged B-52 Stratofortress.
“I’m glad we’re back here,” the veteran said. “This is a good place to do this – good place.”
Veterans, members of various service organizations, police and fire personnel, and more, paraded through the city first, and all then gathered at the gazebo where U.S. Coast Guard Station Manistee Commanding Officer Nick Gera delivered the day’s ceremonial keynote speech.
“It is a day dedicated to our soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marine and Coast Guardsmen who paid the ultimate sacrifice to keep our country, our freedoms and our ideals safe from those who would seek to bring us harm.
“Most look at today as the kickoff to the summer, school is ending, Americans all over the country begin summer plans and travel. We enjoy seeing our family, friends and loved ones. We enjoy a weekend on the beach, or a barbecue at someone’s house.”
Pausing, the longtime serviceman looked out over the attentive crowd, before delivering the heart and spirit of his speech, and what the day was all about.
“This day of remembrance takes on a different meaning to those who wear the cloth of our homeland and especially to those who have experienced the loss of comrades on the field of battle, or even after returning home.” he said. “This also rings true with our Gold Star families who have experienced the unimaginable loss of a family member.
“As we recount the many losses of these brave individuals, we may question why it happened, what happened, could it have been prevented? We go through the stages of grief, we doubt it, we become angry and upset, tears are shed and the only question we have is why them?
“I ask you not to be perpetually upset, everyone who raised their hand and takes the oath of enlistment vows to put country before self, and the benefit of the greater good before their own safety,” said Gera, who had donned his dress whites for the ceremony. “They would not want you to grieve, they would want you to rejoice and enjoy the blessings of liberty that they ensured for us.”
Gera’s comments were received with an appreciative ovation from the crowd of a couple hundred that sat on the hill overlooking the gazebo and Manistee river channel.
“As you find yourself today enjoying the sunshine, spending time with loved ones, and walking through town, take a moment to look at our nation’s flag and think about what it means to you,” he said. “Recount the service of family members, friends, or someone that you see that wears the uniform. Take a moment to internalize the service of these brave sentinels of freedom and the endless fight for the pursuit of freedom, justice, liberty and independence, for all.”
Manistee Mayor Jermaine Sullivan welcomed the audience to the ceremony, which was emceed by veteran Keith Graham. The Manistee County United Veterans Council which hosted the ceremony, also provided the traditional rifle salute just preceding the playing of Taps.
Coast Guard personnel placed a ceremonial wreath in the waters of the Manistee River, and representatives from several service and civic organizations placed poppies on a ceremonial wreath that had been placed in front of the gazebo.
In ending his keynote speech, Gera challenged the crowd to “... take a moment to look at our nation’s flag and think about what it means to you.”
“Each color represents a distinct quality of our nation,” he said.
“The red represents hardiness and valor, as well as courage and the readiness to sacrifice. It also is sometimes said to represent the blood shed by those who have fought to protect our freedoms.
“The white stands for purity and innocence,” he said. “Purity because we are independent from other countries and true to our own ideals.
“Blue represents justice for all, as well as vigilance and perseverance, a reminder we must remain watchful and strong.”