What does West Shore Community College’s logo represent?
When that question was raised at the college’s board of trustees meeting Monday, the room erupted with theories.
Many suggested it was some type of tree near some body of water. Darby Johnsen, dean of arts and sciences, could be heard saying back, “I didn’t know that’s what it was supposed to mean.”
Not only is the image abstract, the font is old. The colors are dull. And now is the time to do something about it.
These are the reasons the logo is due for a refresh, according to Crystal Young, executive director of college relations.
Young presented the weaknesses of the current logo and showed preliminary new designs at the meeting. The trustees gave her the green light to proceed with an overhaul.
Now is a good time to refresh the logo, Young said, because some deteriorating and inaccurate signage needs to be replaced soon, big projects like campus housing and sports teams are on the horizon and the digital age demands a bold, cohesive design.
“If we don’t have this foundation cleaned up, it’s just going to get messier,” Young said at the meeting.
WSCC President Scott Ward said he’s been talking about this “for months” with Young, who has marketing experience, and told her to “ferociously protect the college’s brand.”
Young said she’s heard the current logo, with its forked green and blue shapes, was introduced as recently as the early ‘90s or as long ago as the late ‘70s.
As the pandemic forced the college’s digital footprint to grow, its logo began creating “issues left and right,” she said.
The font used in the logo, called “Trump Mediaeval,” is “archaic,” too thin and doesn’t translate well across multiple mediums, she said. The colors, which Young said she’s heard described as “hunter green and Ralph Lauren blue,” could be brighter, she said.
The logo also doesn’t match those of the Performing Arts Series and Humankind lecture series, which potentially reach beyond the college’s community.
“We have logos all over the place,” Young said to the trustees. “Being a marketer, where I’m kind of like, ‘You do things a certain way,’ it’s giving me an eye twitch.”
About $15,000 has been spent since late fall last year on researching and developing new designs, Young said. Remaining phases of work, including a redesigned website and new campus signage, are expected to cost between $50,000 and $70,000.
Some of the costs can be covered with the college’s marketing budget, but some additional funds will be needed, Young said.
“We’ve looked at many ways to keep this as minimal of a financial disruption as possible,” she said. “Having work like this done usually is in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.”
Young said the project is going to be a “12-24 month process at minimum,” partially because “so many different stakeholders” will be involved in the final product.
“We want to make sure that we have all this input before we move forward because it’s a big deal in a small community, I think, to change something like this,” she said.
Working with Engine Creative of Ludington, Rightside Design of Manistee and a few college employees, Young said she feels she has a “dream team.”
“Not only is it a dream team because they’re so good at what they do, but they’re invested in our community,” she said. “They live here, they work here, they have children here, so they want to see (the college) succeed.”
The team worked together on two designs presented to trustees Monday. Everything in the designs is subject to change, Young said, and because they are “so premature,” they were not made available for publication.
The first design depicts an interlocking W and S inside a circle, with areas beneath the W colored green to suggest trees and a curved horizontal line intersecting the circle, suggesting a lakeshore.
Three segments between the letters can be filled in with red-orange to suggest Westy the Fox, the college’s unofficial mascot.
Another design places an overlapping “WS” above “CC” inside a box that cuts off the tops and bottoms of the letters.
The college’s name is spelled out beneath both these designs, with a plus sign between “community and college.”
The plus sign motif is expanded on in the design packet, with sample WSCC billboards reading “community + teamwork” and “community + culture.”
Other departments and programs can be tied into the motif, with “diversity + culture” suggested for the Manierre Dawson Gallery and “inspiration + literature” for Dark Matter Magazine.
The next step for the project is a discussion with the board’s administrative committee on “what it’s really going to take to invest in an overhaul” of the logo, Young said.