Denice Leonard has the countdown going over social media.
Wednesday marks five days until the return of the traditional Fountain Horse Pull in Fountain.
“The banners are out, and we’re looking at what we think will be excellent weather,” said Leonard, who is part of the festival’s committee and is the Fountain Area Chamber of Commerce president. “We’ve had excellent response.”
The Fountain Horse Pull, and the litany of activities surrounding the old-fashioned, small-town festival returns after a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The horse pull traditionally was on the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend, and this year it will be Sunday.
Pullers from across the state and into other states are expected to be there, but the number won’t be known until Sunday. The organizers work to raise funds to help with defraying the cost of the gasoline used to bring the teams of horses to Fountain, and that fund is growing well, too, Leonard said.
The excitement for the horse pull also brought out volunteers, too, she said.
“It’s going to be great. The weather is going to be great,” she said. “We’ve got so many people who volunteered. We’re all getting excited for it.”
Leonard said the organizers have received many baked goods for the bake sale, and Dewayne Leonard promised to make his mother Pat’s coffee cakes.
“He’s making them in honor of his mom,” Denice Leonard said.
A horseshoe tournament is expected to start on Sunday around 10 a.m. Live music is expected to get going at noon by Rodney Beyer and Al Villadsen. Some crafters will have their wares for sale, and there will be food available. The Fountain Area Fire Department is selling bratwurst and popcorn will be available to be bought from Leta’s Kettle Popcorn stand.
Not everything is scheduled for Sunday, either. A cornhole tournament is scheduled for Saturday in Fountain, too.
Leonard couldn’t hardly contain her excitement in talking about the pull’s return late Monday night. And she thinks the weekend, it’ll show with the horse pull’s return.
“They’re all excited,” she said of the response she’s received. “It’s local. It’s small town. It’s about the beginning of the summer. The horse pull and Memorial Day weekend kicks off the summer time in Fountain and surrounding lake areas.”