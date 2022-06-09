The smell hits before they’re seen: small, silvery dead fish piled on each other in a strip along the shoreline.
They’re called alewives, and for anyone near the shores of Lake Michigan, it’s easy to be well-acquainted with them.
For about the last four weeks, they’ve been washing up from Muskegon to Beaver Island in numbers not seen in at least a decade, according to Jay Wesley, Lake Michigan basin coordinator with the Michigan DNR.
There aren’t many to be seen on Stearns Park Beach, but they’re plentiful on the beach along M-116.
Wesley said the die-off of alewives, an invasive species from the Atlantic Ocean, can likely be chalked up to rapid temperature changes, as the fish aren’t adapted to Great Lakes conditions.
Certain winds can cause upwellings, where deeper, colder water rises to the surface, sometimes within minutes or hours. Wesley said regional alewife die-offs this year “usually followed an east wind.”
“We get upwellings all the time,” he said. “It just seemed to be more prevalent this spring, and it happened at a time when alewife were coming into shore to get ready for spawning.”
They may stink, but Wesley and local charter captains agreed: the dead fish up and down the shoreline are nothing but good news.
It could mean the lake is ready for more chinook salmon, a prized species key to alewife control and at the heart of Lake Michigan’s multi-billion dollar sportfishing industry.
In the meantime, Ludington City Manager Mitch Foster said city staff will clear the fish away “as best we can” with a comb-like beach cleaning machine, but overall, there’s “not much we can do.”
Recent years have seen chinook stocked in Lake Michigan in fewer numbers to protect a declining alewife population. For a cautionary tale, anglers and biologists look to Lake Huron, where an alewife collapse brought chinooks down with them.
But with enough alewives now in Lake Michigan to notice a die-off, fishery managers are looking to up the annual salmon stock.
“Our plan is to go up to a million (chinook salmon stocked by Michigan next year),” Wesley said, adding that the plan needs approval from other states. “That’ll allow us to bring back some stocking sites, such as the (Big) Sable River.”
Michigan’s chinook contribution was as low as 317,000 in 2017, and this year’s was about 700,000, Wesley said.
Local charter boat captain George Freeman said Ludington’s harbor is “just loaded with bait,” meaning alewives, to the point that “a couple weeks ago, they were just jumping out of the water back behind the boat.”
And those alewives have been translating to “a lot of salmon” in this season’s catch, he said.
“It used to be we had a good spring salmon fishery, but it kind of petered out,” Freeman said. “We’ve got some salmon here now, some nice healthy salmon. … When you cut them open, they’re full of alewives.”
Alewife wash-ups “used to be 100 times worse” and were common on the Great Lakes throughout spring and summer, Wesley said.
“When I was a kid in the … ‘70s, this happened every year in the spring,” said charter boat captain Kevin Hackert, “to the point they were digging holes on the beach with loaders and dozers and filling them with dead (alewives).”
Salmon were introduced to control the invasive species in the ‘60s, and it wasn’t until the ‘80s that officials began micro-managing the two species’ “delicate balance,” Wesley said.