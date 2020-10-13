Entrepreneurs who have a business idea or an existing company in Mason County are encouraged to enter the Virtual 5x5 Business Pitch Competition by Thursday, Oct. 15.
The competition is on Oct. 29.
Five entrepreneurs will present their ideas in a live, virtual event, and one individual will be chosen to receive a cash award from the Pennies from Heaven Foundation.
Both nonprofit and for-profit organizations are encouraged to enter, both new and existing businesses are eligible, and past Momentum 5x5 applicants are able to apply.
Winning the contest could give an entrepreneurial venture a $5,000 jump-start.
To be eligible, hopeful contestants must submit an application by the Thursday deadline.
A complete business plan is not required. A panel of judges will then shortlist initial applicants to five finalists, who will conduct a presentation during a live online event on Oct. 29.
Rules of the competition include:
• Business must be located in Mason County.
• Must have less than $250,000 revenue annually
• Chosen finalists are required to speak during the online competition in front of a live, virtual audience.
Complete eligibility requirements and rules can be found at www.momentumstartup.org.
Applicants needing assistance in creating a business plan can book a free appointment with a mentor from the Ludington Chapter of SCORE either online or by calling (231) 845-0324.
To apply, head to www.momentumstartup.org.