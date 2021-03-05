The deadline is approaching to participate in the Mason-Lake Conservation District's public survey regarding the conservation needs of Mason and Lake counties.
The purpose of the survey is to prioritize the most important needs as identified by residents of the district, which includes Mason County and the west half of Lake County. It's conducted every five years.
Based on public input, conservation projects could focus on farming needs, healthy soils, water quality, forest management, invasive species or other issues identified by residents. Survey results will factor into a Strategic Plan that will be developed to guide conservation projects for the next five years.
Residents can take the 5-minute survey by visiting www.mason-lakeconservation.org. Call (231) 757-3707 ext. 5 to request paper copies.
At the end of the survey, participants can choose to enter a drawing to win a $50 gift card towards tree seedlings and other products available through Mason-Lake Conservation District. All responses are kept anonymous unless entered into the drawing. Surveys must be received by March 14.
Additionally, the order deadline for the conservation district's annual tree seedling sale is March 12. This year’s sale involves a wide variety of evergreen and deciduous tree seedlings, shrubs, fruit trees, beachgrass and other products. To view products or place an order, visit www.mason-lakeConservation.org or call (231) 757-3707 ext. 5.
Funds raised from the tree sale go toward community conservation projects.
In the past, this has included educational workshops and seminars for the public, community gardens, invasive plant management efforts and more.
District staff members provide free on-site consultations to advise landowners on appropriate trees to plant, wildlife habitat improvements, forestry management activities, erosion control and more. For more information or to schedule a visit, call the Mason-Lake Conservation District office.