A man who died at the Mason County Jail last month did so under natural causes, according to the autopsy report conducted by Medical Examiner and Forensic Services of Western Michigan University’s Homer Stryker School of Medicine.
Crandal Lee Smith, 59, of Ludington, died Oct. 11 in the jail, and it was determined that Smith’s death was natural.
“In consideration of the autopsy findings and the known circumstances surrounding the death of Crandal Smith, the cause of death is hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease,” the report stated. “Pulmonary emphysema is a contributory condition. The manner of death is natural.”
Dr. Patrick Hansma was the pathologist who conducted the autopsy with Mason County Sheriff’s Office Det. Michael Kenney observing. The autopsy was conducted the day after Smith’s death.
“Although the passing of anyone in our jails is unfortunate, our jails are a microcosm of society,” said Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole. “The same struggles and medical concerns facing us all when in the community are the same when incarcerated.
“It is my hope Mr. Smith’s family can find closure with the conclusion of the medical examiner’s report.”
Smith’s attorney, Tracie Dinehart, declined to comment.
In the external examination, the report noted a 3/4-inch abrasion on Smith’s left cheek. There were “nondisplaced anterolateral fractures of the right ribs 1 through 6 and left ribs 1 through 7,” the report stated.
Smith did not have any abnormalities with his internal organs except for the heart. The right coronary artery showed up to 99% stenosis by atherosclerosis and up to 80% stenosis in the circumflex artery.
A toxicology report conducted by NMS Labs in Horsham, Pennsylvania, found no positive findings.
Smith was being held in the jail awaiting three jury trials, including one where he was a co-defendant with Anthony Werner Priese. One of the jury trials was scheduled for Nov. 30 and the remaining two for Dec. 7.
Priese is awaiting trial on his case that includes two felony counts, and it was previously slotted to go to trial around the time of Smith’s death. A new trial date has not been set.