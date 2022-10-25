Ludrock’s Night of Fright is making its comeback Saturday at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, with a “death-pop” headlining act that’s ready to show its chops.
Ellie Blackout, based out of the Grand Rapids area with members also hailing from Muskegon, has performed at past Ludrock events, but the upcoming show will be the band’s first time taking top billing.
“We’ve played it, like, three or four times, but we’ve always been the ‘little boy’ opener,” founder and vocalist Robby Lewis told the Daily News.
Lewis’ description of the band’s sound conjures images of musical genres being diced, chopped and mixed like ingredients in a blender, but what exactly is “death-pop”?
It’s “a made-up genre that’s also, ironically, not any more imaginary than the others,” according to Lewis.
“When you think of classic heavy metal, you think of Iron Maiden, Black Sabbath and Judas Priest and those kind of bands,” he said. “When you think of death metal, you think of Cannibal Corpse and Napalm Death … that’s a pretty big jump to be considered metal.
“If you take that same jump, but start with the Beatles, that’s where we are — a lot of melody.”
Lewis said the band’s stage show is “high-energy,” featuring all original songs; some of the tunes are heavy, but Lewis said the band’s “really sing-y and chord-progression-y,” with an emphasis on vocal harmonies.
“We try to be all things at once,” he said, noting that the band seeks to set itself apart by presenting a “homogeneous, solidified blend” of different genres.
The band was overjoyed when the invitation came from Ludrock founder Ed Santarelli to headline the first Night of Fright concert since 2019.
Lewis said Santarelli has always been supportive of the band, making a point to see them even in the “tiniest and trashiest” bars and clubs.
“When he texted, I was like: Dude, I’d play for an empty room with nothing but a snake in it — if Ed Santarelli wants me to do it, I’d do it,” he said.
Santarelli first booked Lewis when he was just 16 years old, and Night of Fright was the “biggest” gig he and his band at the time had played.
Lewis said Ellie Blackout is pumped for its upcoming performance, and for the return of Night of Fright in general.
Concertgoers can expect “a lot of energy” from the band’s performance, according to Lewis.
“It’s a fun live show,” he said. “We’ve put a lot of hours into live performances at this point.”
Lewis also encourages people not to miss out on Night of Fright, especially if they’ve never attended before.
“Having been to a few of these things, they’re always just so much fun,” he said. “It’s great that Ed Santarelli is really putting out something to do.
“… If you like really good live music, it’s worth checking out.”
OTHER BANDS
Also on the Night of Fright roster is Babe Ruthless, a newcomer to the concert.
In its current incarnation, the band is composed of Cathy Dalton, Cheryl Wolfram and Corrine VanWyck.
Dalton, the drummer, said the group has performed previously at Ludrock’s summer concerts and its GirlsRock event, but the Saturday’s Night of Fright concert will be a first.
She said the band is happy to be involved.
“It’s good to be back practicing,” Dalton said. “We’re doing a few newer songs, and we’re having a lot of fun doing it.”
The length of the setlist for each band is 30 minutes, and Dalton said that will be a fun challenge.
“That’s a long time for us,” she said. “We usually do three songs and we’re out.”
Dalton added that the band has some “surprises” in store for audiences.
Santarelli’s band, the Stinks, will also be on the bill.
The band’s name is a reference to an album by ’80s punk band the Replacements. The Stinks share their namesake’s spirit, favoring a “punked-up” sound, according to Santarelli.
“We learned ‘Welcome to my Nightmare’ by Alice Cooper, so we’re opening with a punk version of that,” he said. “And we’re doing ‘Pet Sematary’ by the Ramones, so that’ll be a new one for us.”
Santarelli said attendees can expect more of “the same silliness the Stinks are known for.”
MORE INFO
Night of Fright’s format will be a bit different this year, with time between each 30-minute set for DJ Chad Rushing to spin some Halloween tunes.
The concert will feature a 10-minute video tribute to Chris “Boatman” Herlein, the WWKR-FM K-Rock DJ who passed away due to COVID-19 in 2021.
The Ludington Area Jaycees will serve food, and LACA will have adult beverages available for those 21 and older.
There will also be a costume contest with a $100 prize for the winner.
Doors open at 6 p.m. at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Admission is $5, or free for children 12 and younger.
Proceeds will benefit LACA, which will present the event alongside WWKR-FM and Ludrock.