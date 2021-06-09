PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — The work by the medical examiner’s office did not rise along with the number of deaths in 2020, according to a report given by Medical Examiner Dr. Joyce DeJong at Tuesday’s meeting of the Mason County Board of Commissioners at the Mason County Airport.
DeJong said there was a 20-percent increase in deaths in Mason County in 2020 compared to 2019, but those deaths did not require an examination from her office.
The number of traumatic deaths that were investigated by DeJong decreased from 34 in 2019 to 22 in 2020.
“That’s a good thing,” she said. “Personally, I’d like for everyone to die of old age when they’re 100.”
Commissioner Ron Bacon asked if the effects of COVID-19-related deaths showed differences from a respiratory flu. DeJong said her office tested for COVID-19 as well as influenza A and influenza B.
“We didn’t get a single influenza positive (death) this past year,” DeJong said.
But her office didn’t see a significant difference.
ROAD COMMISSION
Mason County Road Commission Manager Mary Samuels and Board Chair Bill Schwass discussed the commission’s annual report. Schwass began by saying that the work by employees of the road commission was greatly appreciated.
“As we all know, what we went through last year, to navigate through COVID to basically have no cases in our crew through 2020 (that was good),” Schwass said. “There was a lot of unknowns. We sent trucks home with our staff. We got orders through phone or text to navigate and give service to our roads and our county…
“We just can’t be prouder of our crew (about) how they’ve followed all the protocols so we can continue the service for our county.”
Samuels outlined the work done by the road commission, including working through its 10-year plan. The commission is working on pulling shoulders, brining and re-establishing some of its seasonal roads.
“Since the 2015 legislation has passed, and we’ve been receiving more money, it’s helped us to make more repairs and enhance our equipment so we’re able to get out there and do more work,” Samuels said. “That has just made a huge difference for us.”
Commissioner Dr. Lew Squires inquired about the road commission’s plans for a new building on property it purchased near Custer. Samuels said the road commission’s finances at this time prevent it from pursuing a new building at this time.
“We desperately need a cold storage building to store new equipment. Honestly, what we are doing, we talk about this all the time, we’re looking at… where we want it to be situated (and) how big (it will be),” Samuels said. “We want to plan something that’s going to last.:
She said the road commission will start to look at in the future, but added that it’s not practical or affordable currently.
ZONING
Cayla Christmas, the county’s planning and zoning administrator, said her office granted many permit extensions for building. It also saw an increase in electrical, mechanical and plumbing permits.
“Even though our office was closed to the public for over a month, when we did come back, we hit the ground running and we haven’t slowed down yet,” she said as she gave her department’s annual report. “It’s good to see that people are moving here and investing in our county.”
She said the biggest project to come through is the renovation and rebuild of Stix Bar in Hamlin Township. Christmas said modular homes remain popular, and the growth in the county is happening to the east.
“We’re starting to see the expansion into the eastern parts of the county, which is absolutely wonderful,” Christmas said. “It’s a lot more rural out there, and you have a lot more people who realize they can work from home so they don’t have to live in the city anymore.”
During public comment, Annette Quillan addressed the board about potentially expanding public busing beyond what is offered by the Ludington Mass Transit Authority. She said there are many service workers who are working shifts beyond the hours of LMTA that need to be served.