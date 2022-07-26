PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — Debate was robust over a proposal of adding school resource officers during a work session of the Mason County Board of Commissioners Tuesday evening at the Mason County Airport’s conference room.
The board’s agenda called for prioritizing the budget for 2023 including requests and adjustments that included 10 different items, but the addition of school resource officers at Mason County Eastern and Ludington Elementary School drew the lion’s share of comments from the room that was filled to capacity.
The meeting lasted more than two and three-quarter hours, and most of the time was spent in discussing and debating school resource officers.
Nearly all of the comments from the audience urged the board to add the resource officers. Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole proposed two officers, one for each school, with the officers to serve in Pere Marquette Charter Township in the summer.
The comments centered around not just the safety of the children, but also the relationships that the officers can create with students.
“One thing that has been proven to actually work is having a resource officer in the schools. It teaches students to respect the law. It foster a positive relationship with law enforcement. It gives school buildings another layer of safety,” said Ludington Superintendent Kyle Corlett.
“I’d rather not wait to until it knocks on the front door when something happens.”
MCE Superintendent Paul Shoup said adding an officer in Custer would be another change that is critical.
“We continue to do what we can, shutting that part down. We’ve changed the way parents come in. I like it open. Now, the parents are stopped at a vestibule. We’re doing what we can,” Shoup said.
Shoup related a story where the district’s emergency team responded to an accident at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Custer Road. Having an officer on the district’s campus would greatly help.
“We’re trained, but not as trained as the first responders,” he said.
Cole as well as the county’s school resource officers — Ludington Police Department’s Austin Morris and Scottville Police Department’s Steve Case — spoke in support. Teachers and secretaries with Ludington Elementary School spoke in support of the request. Members of Mason County Central’s administration voiced their support, too.
Connie Andersen said she understands many of the concerns of those who spoke between a pair of comments she delivered, but she questioned the priority for other school buildings such as Gateway to Success Academy and Ludington Area Catholic School.
“We’re only talking about Mason County Eastern and Ludington Elementary School,” she said. “We have many other schools in our county (and) we don’t hear about them.”
The only other comment in the first portion of public comment that lasted roughly 40 minutes came from Mason County Emergency Management Coordinator Liz Reimink in support of a pair of requests, one for more staff and one to shift Reimink’s hours to solely be paid for by the county instead of a split between county funds and grant funding.
But like the public comment, much of the board’s discussion centered around the student resource officers. Many of the comments supported potentially bringing the two officers as a reality, but there was a lot of caution given.
“The state has not taken the responsibility they should have. I think the state bears that responsibility, and they have not stepped up to the plate,” said Board Chair Janet Andersen. “I don’t want to pick winners and losers from LAC to Covenant Christian to the elementary school. Those kids aren’t less important than others.
“Everyone in this room bears responsibility for looking at this, whether you’re a school administrator, whether you’re a teacher, everyone bears this burden.”
Commissioners individually encouraged those in the audience to reach out to state legislators to push for funding school resource officers. Commissioner Jody Hartley said the state needs to make safety a priority.
“I don’t see where the state has given school safety is a priority… I am really disappointed with that… We can’t wait on the state,” he said.
Overall, Andersen said the county should look at the framework of a deal.
“We’re being failed (by the state). They’re failing these kids, and now it comes to us,” Andersen said. “It looks like we need to further the conversation to see what this proposal would look like.”
Hartley suggested an ad hoc committee between the county, schools, law enforcement and others to solve the issue. Andersen said the county’s safety committee may come up with a resolution for consideration by the full board for the ad hoc committee.
Ludington Area Schools Board Member Scott Foster, in the final public comment period, asked the county to fund the student resource officers until the other funding sources become available. Four others spoke in the final public comment, too.
“While I’m with the Council on Aging, we’re looking at school safety, emergency services (and other issues). It is a mind-bending problem to think about. Use those funds with discretion,” said Bill Kehrens, the director of the Scottville Area Senior Center.
Other proposals discussed by the board included requests from the courts to increase hours for staff, proposals from the emergency management department, retiree health insurance and a part-time position for the council on aging.