A porch built 10 years ago is posing an issue today for the new owner of Summer’s Inn, a motel at 717 E. Ludington Ave.
The City of Ludington has long argued that the porch is illegal because it needs more open wall space to be as close to the property line as it is. The motel’s new owner, Rick Edgar, could face a $250 ticket every day the porch remains standing, according to City Manager Mitch Foster.
The structure in question has open-air spaces on three sides that are currently boarded up, and that part of the motel that’s closest to the avenue has inspired 10 years of variance requests, appeals and court hearings, along the way becoming what Planning Commissioner John Terzano called a “very, very sore subject” for those involved.
But with the old owner out of the picture, the planning commission is looking into a possible zoning ordinance change that could put the issue to rest. In the meantime, the city is holding off on ticketing Edgar.
As Foster put it, the city is “trying to find … the best option moving forward” and “figure out, ‘Alright, how can we best help these current owners, but also have this building come into compliance?’”
The root of the problem is that the previous owner, Keith Kolfage, was issued a permit to build a specific type of porch that can be closer than usual to the property line, but must have at least 50% open wall space.
But after building it, Kolfage and his wife, Suzette, appealed three times to install glass windows in the porch, leaving it with less than the required open wall space. They were denied each time.
All the while, the porch windows have spent part of each year boarded up, which Kolfage said his insurance company required.
The way the city sees it, those boards cover all the open wall space and disqualify the porch from its special status, meaning it has to be set back further from the property line. A ticket was first issued on that basis in May 2021.
The ticket was dismissed from district court because Judge John Middlebrook believed a six-year statute of limitations had expired, according to a transcript of the hearing. The city appealed the dismissal, and the case is now in circuit court.
Building Inspector Shaun Reed said the delay in ticketing was partially due to the bureaucracy the porch was often tangled in.
Edgar said he wasn’t aware the porch’s legality was in question when he bought the motel in July 2021. He asked for leniency in a letter to the city, writing that remodeling the porch would “create a hardship.”
Kolfage told the Daily News that any relevant information on the porch “was disclosed in writing” before the sale, and when asked, clarified that included information on the city dispute.
No red flags came up during the sale because it took place after the ticket’s dismissal and before the city’s appeal, according to Foster.
Edgar could not be reached for comment.
Now what?
For city officials and the new motel owners, there doesn’t seem to be many good options.
Reed said that if the boards were taken down — and left down year-round — it’s possible the porch would be all set. But he would have to re-measure the walls to verify the amount of open space, because “it’s unclear” how much wall was there when the porch was first inspected and certified, he said.
He has also suggested the possibility of allowing boards on a seasonal basis.
In his letter, Edgar asked for a variance to not comply with the setback requirement. But Foster said the request is a non-starter because there is room for the porch to be moved elsewhere.
Another wrinkle is that the city isn’t aware of any motel in Ludington that follows the rule Summer’s Inn is accused of breaking.
Motels are required to be set back 25 feet from all property lines — but “there’s not one that conforms to that,” Reed said, whether it’s because of a variance or being grandfathered-in.
In 2016, officials considered loosening the setback to legalize the porch and other non-conforming motels. But the ordinance was ultimately seen as a concession to Summer’s Inn and was not supported.
Now, it seems officials are gearing up for a rerun. At its February meeting, the planning commission asked Reed for concrete data on non-compliant motels to inform talks of changing the setback requirements.
As much as officials could have the new owners’ interests at heart in putting the matter to rest, the previous decade of dealing with the porch casts a long shadow over discussions at city meetings.
Planning Commissioner Cory Rickett, who was on the Zoning Board of Appeals when it denied Kolfage in 2019, perhaps half-jokingly warned fellow commissioners of a possible covert plan in play at this month’s meeting.
“If we did something for Mr. Edgar … nothing’s to stop him from selling it back to Mr. Kolfage, and then (Kolfage) wins,” Rickett said. “So let’s just take our time with this and figure it out as we go along.”