A decision is expected to come Nov. 10 in Victory Township’s lawsuit against a resident accused of building on township property.
Both parties are set to submit their closing statements in writing to Judge Susan Sniegowski, who will decide the bench trial.
Land surveyors, township officials and property owners were examined under oath over three days of testimony that wrapped up Friday.
The township sued Hamlin Lake resident Ron Sarto over a boathouse allegedly built on a strip of township property.
The township argues that it owns bits and pieces of the north shore of Hamlin Lake resulting from the 1917 purchase of what is now Victory Township Park, right across the lake on its south shore.
Some of those bits of property would lie between the lakeshore and residences such as Sarto’s.
The purchase was conditional on the property being used as a park. A clause in the deed could revert the property back to the previous owner’s descendants if a private facility, such as the boathouse, is on it.
Sarto’s attorney, Carlos Alvarado, argued Thursday that it likely hadn’t been the intention of the previous owner — businessman Warren Cartier — to grant the township “what appears to be sparse, haphazard parcels of land.”
He also cast doubt on the accuracy of multiple land surveys made over decades.
Surveyors’ testimony
Several arguments hinged on the deed’s description of a roughly 333-acre “exception” not to be granted to the township, which covers the inland areas of the north shore across from the park.
A more than 500-foot gap in the exception’s borders was discovered when surveyors attempted to trace its legal description in 1949.
Jim Nordlund, whose firm discovered the boathouse during a 2018 survey, said they decided to resolve the gap by extending a line that was too short as described in the deed.
He testified that extending the line to meet the north line of the section, rather than stopping short of it, is what “a competent surveyor would” do.
Randy Hepworth, an Oceana County surveyor somewhat familiar with the exception area, testified that the description’s gap is a “massive blunder.” Granting that two surveyors can disagree, he said surveying the line is “nearly an impossibility.”
He said the proper procedure would be to find “where the error occurs” in the description, but he failed to pinpoint the error using multiple different techniques.
He said he “firmly” believes “there has to be a missing leg,” or another line not mentioned in the description.
But he admitted such a line “doesn’t lend itself” to any particular location, which suggests there may be some other error.
“At that point, we’ve lost it. There is no hope of recovery,” he said, unless an original marker is found from a survey thought to have been conducted around 1899.
Property owners’s testimony
Property owner Ron Sarto testified that then-township supervisor Russell Andersen assured him in 2001 that his property extended to the lakeshore.
In 2000 and 2001, the township issued multiple letters to residents about the rules for putting docks on the bits of township land.
Sarto then had a dock where the boathouse is now. He said he called Andersen for clarification, and Andersen assured him the dock was not on township land.
Current Supervisor Jim Mazur, Clerk Barbara Egeler and Treasurer Audrey Keith testified that they had never heard Andersen mention Sarto’s name or the boathouse.
Mazur and township Clerk Barbara Egeler testified that the boathouse is not mentioned in any meeting minutes.
Mazur also said a review of township records turned up no evidence of a public hearing on the construction of the boathouse, which Sarto testified the township had been notified of.
One of Alvarado’s exhibits was a 2006 public notice about the boathouse from the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality, with the recipient labeled as the Victory Township clerk.
Egeler said the letter was not in her records.
Alvarado called a nearby property owner, Kevin Kalmbach, to testify about research into the history of the property lines that he conducted over more than 20 years.
However, he was prevented from going into much detail by at least eight objections from the township’s attorney, Neil Jansen, who said Kalmbach was relaying hearsay and wasn’t an expert witness.
He said historical deeds from the area have “a lot of info … that tell a lot of the story, but it’s hearsay, I guess.”
Kalmbach also said the previous owners of the Sarto home had moved there from a nearby property they never ended up developing.