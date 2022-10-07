The deer cull, farm animal ban and deer-feeding ban are set to be voted on when the Ludington City Council meets at 6 p.m. Monday at City Hall.
The cull involves a three-year agreement for United States Department of Agriculture to “lethally remove white-tailed deer” using “suppressed firearms from vehicles, ground blinds, elevated stands and/or baiting,” according to the work plan.
Deer would be prepared for processing in a secured building provided by the city.
The cull is set to cost, at most, $19,500 a year.
A petition in favor of a deer cull with 83 signatures on it is included in the agenda packet.
The council is also considering an ordinance that would implement a ban on farm animals and a ban on feeding animals, particularly targeted at deer.
The ordinance says its primary intent is to mitigate the size of deer herds in the city.
The same ordinance would make it a civil infraction to keep chickens and other livestock anywhere in the city.
It would also be a civil infraction to place any food on the ground, or five feet from the ground, if it “may reasonably be expected” to attract animals.