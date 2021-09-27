Two defunct properties are closer to redevelopment after city council approved a grant application and set a public hearing for a tax break.
Councilors set a public hearing for a 12-year tax break on 102 Second St., sometimes referred to as the oldest commercial building in Ludington. Improvements totaling about $250,000 are planned for the building if the tax break is granted.
They also approved an application for a grant from the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy to assess the former Blue Ribbon Dry Cleaners & Laundry Service for contamination.
The tax break for 102 Second St. would be received through an Obsolete Property Rehabilitation Act certificate. The taxable value would be frozen for 12 years before being raised to reflect its improved state.
Half of the first floor will be occupied by M. Wellness Fitness and Nutrition. The fitness studio, run by the Neals’ daughter, Madison Cota, was previously located on James Street before closing last week. It is expected to be complete by November.
The other half will contain Second Street Celebrations, a new event venue with capacity for more than 45 guests. The venue will be run by the Neals, Madison Cota and her husband, Mike. It is expected to be complete by December.
Upstairs, two two-bedroom condominiums will be installed for short-term renting. The condominiums are expected to be completed in 2022 and 2023.
City Assessor Daniel Kirwin’s inspection found that the building has no insulation in the exterior walls, no bathrooms and is not compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The building was built around 1872, according to Kirwin. It has been unused since 2008, according to the application for the tax break. An OPRA certificate was granted to a different developer in 2015, but improvements were never made.
At the former Blue Ribbon laundry service, the contamination assessment could help the property be sold and redeveloped, City Manager Mitch Foster said.
If the grant for the assessment is awarded, the assessment would be conducted by EGLE staff. It would begin in October and likely last till early 2022.
The work would include a Phase One assessment, which uses existing records, databases, visual inspections and interviews to find evidence of contamination. If evidence is found, a Phase Two assessment could be needed, which involves sampling and clean-up.
Parades
Councilors approved applications for two parades for Ludington High School’s homecoming week.
They approved LHS’ pep parade, in which the band, students and staff will walk to Oriole Field and back, for Friday, Oct. 8.
They also approved the homecoming parade for Oct. 8. The band, students, four floats and cars with homecoming court candidates will travel from Longfellow Towers at Court and Rowe streets to Gaylord Avenue along Ludington Avenue, turn onto Tinkham Avenue, then travel west to the Ferry Street entrance to Oriole Field.
Coffee with the Councilors
Coffee with the Councilors will be held at Book Mark at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Councilors Wally Cain, Jack Bulger and Cheri Stibitz will be there to field questions from citizens and hear their concerns.
Correction
A story in the Saturday, Sept. 25 edition of the Daily News stated that the council would hold the first reading of an ordinance regulating small cell wireless facilities. The ordinance included in the council’s agenda packet has not yet been approved by the building and licensing committee.