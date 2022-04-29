New federal requirements for land and water use projects will mean delays for the Pere Marquette Conservation Park’s boat launch and river access site.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) visited the site on Thursday, and explained to township officials and park consultants that there are some new hoops to jump through to obtain the $500,000 Federal Land and Water Conservation Fund grant the township was awarded in December 2021.
Specifically, the township has to have its permits for the project — with a complete site plan, final blueprints, and an endangered species study — approved by the Army Corps and EGLE before it reaches the project agreement stage, which relinquishes the funds and allows to township to move forward with bidding and construction.
The added requirements mean the river access site, originally scheduled to start construction in the fall, will be pushed back until spring or early summer 2023, according to officials.
The project is still a go, according to P.M. Township Supervisor Jerry Bleau and Conservation Park consultant Jim Bernier, but it will take more time to get started.
“What’s happened is, before, we used to get an agreement for the grants that we were awarded. The state would allow us to write the agreements and sign them prior to the permitting process from the Army Corps or … EGLE,” said Bleau. “Now, the permits have to be in before the agreement can be signed. … And there’s only a certain timeframe for the state to allow you to submit your paperwork. So if we don’t have permits back in (time), then we have to wait for the next cycle, which is February.”
Bernier said the township will probably not see the construction stage of the project “until this time next year.” Once the Army Corps and EGLE permits for the river access site are approved and the endangered species study is wrapped up, the project designs and the agreement will have to be reviewed by the Michigan DNR, which administers the federal Land and Water Conservancy Fund grant.
While officials and park planners knew there would be some additional work involved, they didn’t know the project’s timeline would be affected until Thursday’s meeting with the Army Corps and EGLE.
Bernier said the “ball’s back in (P.M. Township’s) court” to get the necessary plans submitted and approved as soon as possible.
“We’re working with (engineering firm) MCSA Group to get those materials together, we hope by the end of May, but it’s a very tight timeline,” he said. “And the permit agencies have a considerable timeline after that (to) review and approve.”
Bleau has already signed off on spending an additional $1,100 on engineering for the endangered species study, and MCSA Group has hired Barr Engineering to start that process.
Bernier said the hope is that the permits will be issued by mid- to late summer. The deadline to have all the necessary documents gathered and uploaded to a federal grant database is July. If the township misses that deadline, it won’t have another chance to submit the material until February 2023.
However, if that were the case, Bernier said it wouldn’t affect the new timeline much. The township would still be looking at a spring or early summer 2023 construction start date.
As for the status of the township’s qualification for the $500,000 grant, Bernier said he doesn’t believe those funds are in jeopardy, or that the township would have to re-apply for the grant if it missed the July deadline for the permitting materials.
“Our understanding is that it just extends our timeframe a bit,” Bernier said. “Worst-case scenario, even if we didn’t get it uploaded until the February window, we probably wouldn’t get started until April or May 2023 anyway.”
Still, he said, “It would go smoother if we can get it done by the end of July.”
Both Bernier and Bleau said that in the past, the permitting process has been more flexible and easier to navigate. But Bernier stressed that there is a reason for the added requirements — namely Congress’ reauthorization and expansion of the Land and Water Conservation Act, which opened up more funding for state- and nationwide projects.
“There was more money available not only in Michigan but throughout the nation,” Bernier said, estimating about $8 million compared to roughly $2 million in past years.
In fact, Bernier said P.M. Township was in a better position to compete for the Land and Water Conservancy Fund grant because those additional funds were available. In past years, the township might not have qualified as a priority. Even in 2021, the township’s application had to be tweaked to maximize points.
“The good thing is the expanded act gave us the funding for the award,” Bernier said. “The challenge is that it came with (more requirements).”
The delay in construction could ultimately work to the township’s advantage, as costs for materials are up at the moment. And, with construction companies in high demand, bids will be high as well.
“We might have better bids for the township if we don’t have to cram it in in September or October, which would probably result in higher bids than having more time in spring 2023,” Bernier said.