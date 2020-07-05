Fireworks were likely the cause of a fire in the 700 block of Loomis Street Saturday night, according to Ludington Fire Chief Jerry Funk.
"We don't know who started it because there were fireworks all over the neighborhood last night," he said.
Ludington Fire responded to a fire contained to a garage at 11:01 p.m., which resulted in an estimated $3,500 in property damage.
Ludington also responded to three grass fires Saturday evening — one on First Street in Ludington, another in the 400 block of West Loomis Street, and as backup to the Hamlin Fire Department for fire between M-116 and the Lake Michigan shoreline in Hamlin Township.
"We used our fire boat for that one and it worked out to fight it from the lake," Funk said.
The Pere Marquette Fire Department responded to a brush fire Saturday evening south of the power plant in Riverton Township, according to Chief Larry Gaylord.