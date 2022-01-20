Two Mason County Sheriff’s Office deputies were recognized for their service Thursday during a meeting of the Rotary Club of Ludington.
Deputies Ruth Roberts Deputy and Seth Pranger were the recipients of the annual Mason County Sheriff Awards, which celebrate outstanding deputies each year. The awards come with a $500 contribution and are distributed by the Rotary Club through a partnership with the sheriff’s office and the Community Foundation for Mason County.
Sheriff Kim Cole and Community Foundation Executive Director Andrea Large, both Rotarians, presented the awards during the meeting, which was held via Zoom.
“These are just two of 45 great men and women that serve your community, and they’re every bit deserving of the award and recognition this year,” Cole said of Roberts and Pranger.
Roberts, a corrections deputy, started working full-time for the sheriff’s office in 2019 after training at West Shore Community College. She was recognized for her care and precision in managing inmates’ financial needs at the Mason County Jail.
“Ruth is in charge of all of our inmate billing and commissary,” Cole said. “She sees that (inmates) have the funds to cover their purchases, and that the right inmate is getting the right supplies.
“That’s tens of thousands of dollars a year, and Ruth oversees all of that.”
Cole added that Roberts also takes time to care for a son who was recently injured in a car accident — a fact that contributed to the decision to make her one of this year’s award recipients.
“Ruth is a wonderful employee. I’m thankful that we’re able to, through the community foundation, give her a little money to help out,” Cole said.
After being introduced, Roberts thanked the Rotarians for the acknowledgement.
“I appreciate everything you guys do, and I’m honored to accept this,” she said.
Pranger, a road patrol deputy, is a Ferris State University graduate who came to the sheriff’s office in 2019.
“He’s progressed so fast, so well … that he’s now our secondary road deputy,” Cole said. “His primary function is to patrol backroads. He patrols Fountain, Free Soil, the out-county areas.”
Pranger’s job is not easy, according to Cole, but he’s has emerged as a leader his time with the sheriff’s office.
“I’m so proud that Pranger is one of the leaders in the state,” Cole said. “He’s one of our guys, and I’m so proud of him.”
Pranger is also a traffic crash investigator and is working toward being an accident reconstructionist, in addition to working with the sheriff’s office’s drone program, according to Cole.
Pranger expressed his thanks for the award, stating, “It’s such an honor to work for this community and the people in this community.”
He said it brings him joy to “serve the people around him.”
Rotary President Chad Inabinet said it was a pleasure to be able to present the awards, and thanked Roberts, Pranger and Cole for serving the people of Mason County.
“It’s a real honor to be a part of this process and to honor people in the community who are heroes,” he said. “Folks like Sheriff Cole and Seth and Ruth — those folks are the ones who make the difference.”
Cole said he’s thrilled to be part of the Rotary organization, and to have people like Pranger and Roberts working for his office.
“I’m blessed to have great guys and gals that, every day, are making me look good … and doing the right things to protect our community,” he said.
ABOUT THE AWARDS
Large stated that the award fund was started by an anonymous donor who wanted to “honor the commitment of our deputies with the sheriff’s department. He wanted to grant a monetary award for folks who are determined Deputies of the Year.”
The motivation to kickstart the awards came from a positive experience the individual had with sheriff’s office deputies, according to Cole.
“What happened was, 5, 6, 7 years ago, two of our deputies responded to an alarm at his house. … He wasn’t home at the time, but they tracked down his number (and) reassured him the house was safe,” Cole said. “And he wanted to start this program to honor law enforcement officers in the community.
“He said (he wanted to) honor deputy sheriffs because deputy sheriffs responded to his house.”
About two years after establishing the fund, the founder suffered a heart attack at his home, and sheriff’s office deputies responded, administered CPR.
“He’s still with us today,” Cole said. “It’s really an incredible story and an incredible family. We enjoy the support of the community and the community foundation.”
Large stated that the same donor who established the fund also launched a legacy scholarship in Cole’s name to help fund law enforcement training at WSCC.