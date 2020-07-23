The race for Mason County Prosecuting Attorney is closing in on the final days as Chad DeRouin is seeking the position in the Aug. 4 primary.
DeRouin and Lauren Kreinbrink, both Republicans, are running against each other in the primary election to take on the position. Paul Spaniola, the current prosecutor and a Democrat, decided not to run for reelection.
In more than a month since initially being interviewed by the Daily News, DeRouin said he’s met with many voters at their doors and have gone to several township meetings.
“I’ve met a lot of people out in the community. You do hear a lot of the same things that I’ve been hearing all along as far as the habitual offenders needing more attention. The drug cases need to be pushed more as opposed to sitting around and getting stale, I guess you can say,” he said. “I’ve talked to a lot of victims, believe it or not, who are willing to talk about their situation. They feel like they wish they were more involved in the process and obviously more jail time or more prison time for the offender. A lot of those same things.”
The Grand Haven graduate and U.S. Army veteran started practicing law six years ago and has spent the past 3 1/2 years as the chief assistant prosecutor in Oceana County. He said he’s handled more than 2,000 cases in his time, ranging from misdemeanors to felonies. He said he believes his understanding of leadership as well as his experience make him a good choice for prosecutor.
“I learned a lot about what makes a good leader and what makes a bad leader (from his experience in the Army). I’ve taken my experiences in dealing with good leadership, and I believe I have the right leadership skills to make the changes that are needed,” he said. “My experience on top of the leadership skills. I was in private practice for 2 1/2 years. I’ve been the chief assistant prosecutor for about 3 1/2 years now. I think that broad range of experience that I’ve gotten in the 6-plus years that I’ve been practicing now puts me over and above my opponent.”
In conversations with law enforcement during the campaign, experience was something that came up, too.
“I think just trusting in their experience is a lot of what I’m hearing, trusting in their work and their investigation and showing them the support in the prosecutor’s office that they think they’ve been missing out on in the last several years, I guess,” DeRouin said.
He is against anything that may take funding away from law enforcement. Rather, he’d prefer that more services could become available to assist what his office and law enforcement can do.
“It would be great to have more services, but that’s state and federal dollars that we may not have. As as a prosecutor, I can’t necessarily draw that funding into the community as much as I wish I could,” DeRouin said. “I am more than happy to use the services we do have available again for those people that want to get help. Some people who are habitual offenders and haven’t taken the opportunities in the past or don’t do it on their own, it’s a little bit different story.”
Going after the drug dealers is that cause the spikes in overdoses is something he plans to do.
“Have people reach out to me and they’ve had a niece or a daughter or a cousin overdose, and they’re just tired of when these drug dealers get caught, they’re not dealt with in a way that these people want to be dealt with,” DeRouin said. “They need to be taken off the streets and out of the community because they’re not offering the community anything. They come to town, and you see these spikes in these overdoses.”
The prosecutor’s office very well could have significant changes in January. Not only is Spaniola retiring from his position, but Assistant Prosecuting Attorney John Middlebrook is running for 79th District Court Judge against Attorney Magistrate Glenn Jackson III. The judge’s non-partisan race will be decided in the November general election.
“I just think we would absolutely need to have a sit-down, see where the other two are at if they’re still in the office. See if everyone is still comfortable. This person has to take this role. This person has this role (and this other person) has this role. There needs to be clear communication to be had,” DeRouin said. “We can’t just go to our offices and shut the door. I think a good conversation or two or three or four will need to be had. Just make sure everyone is on the same page and we can move forward in a positive way I think is the biggest thing.”
Until Aug. 4, though, DeRouin plans to continue to meet with voters.
“There was a month there were the cases were declining and everything was looking good. Now in the last couple of weeks, people are slightly more hesitant,” he said. “I’ll knock on a door and then step back a good 6 or 10 (feet). I keep my mask with me in case people are feeling uncomfortable, then I’ll put the mask on if they want me to. We’re always outdoors. I don’t go into people’s houses.
“I’ve been pleasantly surprised how receptive people have been to talking in general. People have a lot of good questions. You really get a pulse for the community, what they want and what they think is working.”