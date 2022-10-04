Desserts, music and fun are lined up next weekend to celebrate the Ludington Area Senior Center’s 50th year in operation.
Free to attend, visitors can hear live music, graze from a dessert bar and socialize over various activities from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14 at the 308 S. Rowe St. center.
“It’s just an open door,” said center director Vickie Collins, “for people to come in that maybe have never been here, or people that do participate here, just to celebrate with us.”
Activity stations will be set up in various rooms that reflect what the center usually does in that room.
For example, the exercise room will be set up for Zumba and drumming exercises, with instructors to answer questions or demonstrate. The game room will have card games, puzzles and mahjong, Collins said.
Some “wonderful volunteers” will be using the senior center kitchen to whip up a dessert bar.
“We will have cakes of various types, cupcakes, magic bars, cookies, punch and coffee, cheesecake — just a large variety,” Collins said.
And throughout the whole thing, live music will be played by Ludington singer and guitarist Mike Lenich.
Collins hopes the event can be a draw for people who wouldn’t otherwise visit the senior center.
She said the center is “extremely active and social,” despite some people’s “conception that they’re not old enough to join.”
The event is also a better way to break the ice than walking in on a random day, she said.
“Sometimes (people) don’t want to come in by themselves,” Collins said. “This is like, they can walk through, they can talk to people and see what’s happening, instead of making that first commitment to come in and you don’t know anybody. That’s always an awkward situation.”
Collins said the past 50 years have seen growth in the programs and services offered at the center.
The center is free to join and offers activities like exercise classes — the biggest attraction, Collins said — as well as group meals two days a week, educational forums and social events.
“Our goal here is to try to keep people engaged and healthy so they can live a longer, more active life,” Collins said.