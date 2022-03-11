An accident Monday morning closed U.S. 10 in the Village of Custer for over an hour and left two people injured.
Details of the accident were finally released Friday by the Michigan State Police who investigated the accident.
The accident, which occurred shortly before 10 a.m., involved three vehicles and occurred at the intersection of Main Street (Custer Road) and U.S. 10.
Troopers say that a 2005 Chevrolet Cavalier was southbound on Custer Road and had stopped at the traffic light, which flashes red for north and southbound traffic. The vehicle was driven by a 53-year-old Fountain man. His passenger was identified as a 31-year-old Scottville man.
Police report that after stopping, the Cavalier pulled out into the intersection and failed to yield to an eastbound U.S.10 2003 GMC Sierra. The Sierra was driven by a 30-year-old Scottville man. A passenger in the truck was identified as a 16-year-old Scottville boy.
Troopers say that the momentum from the collision pushed both vehicles into a northbound 2008 Jeep Liberty that had stopped at the traffic light. That vehicle was driven by a 36-year-old Branch man, who was alone in the vehicle.
The driver of the Cavalier had to be extracted from the vehicle by the Custer Fire Department’s Jaws of Life and was transported to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. His passenger had minor injuries and was treated and released by personnel from Life EMS at the scene. No one else was injured in the accident.
Troopers cited the driver of the Cavalier for failing to yield the right of way and report it was snowing heavily at the time of the accident.