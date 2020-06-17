Detours through the City of Scottville began Tuesday for the $2.4 million resurfacing project from the U.S. 31 to Sugar Grove Road
The Michigan Department of Transportation project began on June 8, and is expected to be completed in mid- to late August.
The project will involve milling 3.7 miles of existing asphalt followed by resurfacing that section of road, according to Theresa Eilers, assistant construction engineer with MDOT.
The purpose of the work is to “improve the ride quality and extend the service life of the roadway,” according to a press release from MDOT.
Eilers said during this stage of the project, traffic wanting to head north bound on U.S. 31 from U.S 10 will be routed through Main Street in Scottville.
During the second phase, U.S. 31 will be closed between U.S. 10 and Main Street, what is commonly known as the bypass.
Eilers said phase two should take about three weeks to complete and then phase three will start where traffic’s going to be detoured west on Sugar Grove to Stiles, and then south to U.S. 10.
Scottville Police Chief Matt Murphy said he has been busy Tuesday, the first day of the detour along Main Street.
“We have had quite a few commuters that are traveling over the posted speed limit,” Murphy said. “We are also dealing with an overflow of traffic trying to cut through the residential area so we are trying to deal with all of that and drivers rolling through stop signs.”
Murphy said his concerns with people cutting through the neighborhoods is the children. He said his department is going to try to mitigate the traffic in the residential area as much as possible.
Murphy also asked that commuters follow the MDOT stop area to allow semi-truck traffic off U.S. 10 onto Main Street to make their left turn.
“It is all important for drivers to make sure they stop at white crosswalk signs which will allow for more room for them to make that turn,” Murphy said. “If everybody follows the markings that MDOT has put down, then semis should be fine to make that swing.
"The problem occurs when drivers cross that white line.”
Murphy said this traffic will last about three to four weeks but wants to remind drivers that the traffic speed along Main Street is 30 mph and the residential speed is 25 mph.
Murphy said that residents and business owners are not used to having a freeway running through Main Street so pay attention to speed and watch for pedestrians.
Reith-Riley Construction is contracted to do the asphalt work on this project, according to Eilers.
MDOT stated workers in the field follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines to limit their risk of getting sick.