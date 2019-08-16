The three-story brick building at 801 N. Rowe St. in Ludington has been used for many commercial purposes throughout its 100-plus-year existence; now, its new owner has plans to convert it into 65 apartments called Lofts on Rowe.
The building is owned by Third Coast Development, a Grand Rapids-based developer and rental company. Brad Rosely, one of the principal owners of the company, met with residents of the houses surrounding the building Tuesday evening to discuss Third Coast’s vision for the property.
“This is a building in your neighborhood that’s been there since 1894, and we are looking to redevelop the thing,” Rosely told the neighbors. “It has been vacant for approximately 19 years.”
Rosely said the building would be renovated and restored, since he plans to apply for the building to join the National Register of Historic Places. Due to the requirements of historic preservation, the exterior of the building would largely remain the same, but the brickwork and the windows would be replaced with ones consistent with the building’s original 1890s style.
“It’s such a great building that we want to bring it back to the luster that it used to have,” Rosely said.
To read the full story, check out the print or buy an E-edition of Friday's Ludington Daily News.