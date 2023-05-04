Boxes full of colorful bottle caps, milk jug caps, face cream tops and even peanut container tops are being used to create art in John Lipa’s classroom at Ludington High School.
Lipa, who gave up his lunch period to work with students from both the Horizons and Trailblazers classrooms, helped students create an art piece based on the SS Badger and the Ludington North Breakwater Lighthouse.
He said he does it not only to give back, but also to be part of the students’ exploration and appreciation of the arts.
Both participating classrooms are the result of a partnership between the West Shore Educational Service District and Ludington schools.
Horizons teacher Rachel Grimes-Cahoon said her students are learning skills but at the same time having fun.
“This is helping them to learn to appreciate the arts,” she said. “This project is also helping to create recreation for my students. … One of our goals is to have them be independent and have other opportunities like learning how to do pottery or paint — to have a hobby something they can use the rest of their lives.”
Lipa said everything the group is working on is helping define their motor skills.
Abby Dulin, a student in the Horizons classroom, said she’s having fun and enjoying the art project.
She said that she has never been on the Badger before but the art products, with all of the colorful caps and different hues of blues, orange, reds and yellow, reminds her of home.
Sean Stambersky said he loves art and has enjoyed the time he’s spent with Lipa on most Tuesdays and Thursdays.
The image that comes to his mind while working on the art project is one of him swimming when he was a littler, he said.
Grimes-Cohoon said she is not sure when the art project will be completed or where it will hang, but she does know that the project has provided her students with vital skills to help them become more independent in life.