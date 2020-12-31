Vaccinations for COVID-19 are underway in Mason County, including a clinic at Oakview Medical Care Facility Wednesday.
But it’s also led to some questions as to how and when more people may receive a vaccine to fight the disease. District Health Department No. 10 Public Information Officer Jeannine Taylor said the vaccine currently is being distributed to people who are considered in the top priority group.
“We are coordinating directly with employers and those that are coordinating vaccine efforts for their organizations that fall in Phase 1A,” Taylor said in an email. “We are in the process of sending a survey for each employer to complete that will assist us with our planning for vaccine clinics. If you are an employer that falls in Phase 1A and have not received our survey, please email us at covid@dhd10.org.”
That phase includes:
• Those who are paid or unpaid serving in healthcare settings who have the potential for direct or indirect exposure to patients or infectious materials and are unable to work from home;
• Healthcare personnel;
• Emergency medical services;
• Medical first responders;
• Residents of skilled nursing facilities, nursing homes and assisted living facilities;
• Homes for the aged;
• Adult foster care centers;
• Health workers with direct patient contact who conduct high-risk procedures such as dentists or G.I. doctors;
• Other workers who have direct patient care including those in outpatient, urgent care and ambulatory care; and,
• Workers who have indirect care with specialized skills critical to the health care systems functioning such as those who work in laboratories or pharmacies.
Taylor said the health department is continuing to work on its plans for those people who are in Phase 1B and 1C. The health department will notify the public when it transitions to the next phase and what the process will be to be vaccinated.
“We understand that community members are anxious to know more, and we are working very hard to develop plans for getting the vaccine out as quickly as possible,” Taylor said. “(The health department) asks for your continued patience as we work through this significant effort.”