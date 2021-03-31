Mason County had more new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday than on any other day since the onset of the pandemic, according to data released by District Health Department No. 10.
The health department reported 23 new cases for Mason County when it updated its COVID-19 database at 4 p.m. on March 31. The database is at www.dhd10.org/coronavirus.
The number surpasses Mason County’s previous record of 21 new cases in a single day on both Dec. 6 and Dec. 7, 2020.
The 23 new cases brought Mason County’s current total confirmed COVID-19 cases up from 1,270 on Tuesday to 1,293 on Wednesday.
The county’s numbers for residents who have recovered from the virus stayed the same at 1,116, as did the county’s deaths attributed to COVID-19, which remained at 27.
Mason County had the third highest number of new cases among the 10 counties in the health department’s jurisdiction. The most new cases were reported in Newaygo County (42) and Mecosta County (41).
The health department’s coronavirus database dates back to March 2020. According to the health department’s website, data is collected through the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Michigan Disease Surveillance System.