Excitement surrounding the vaccinations for COVID-19 reached Mason County in a tangible way Tuesday when a dozen staff members of District Health Department No. 10 in Ludington received the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine.
Anna Bateson, a public health nurse, is believed to be the first person in Mason County to receive the vaccine. She received it shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday.
“I was told (Monday) that I would be eligible to get the vaccine (Tuesday),” Bateson told the Daily News roughly an hour after she received the first of the two doses of the Pfizer vaccine. “I was a little surprised how quick it went with the vaccine clinic. It was nice to get it done before we close for the holidays.”
Bateson said she received the flu shot this year, and this felt a bit different.
“It didn’t even hurt as much as the flu shot,” she said. “It was less than a mosquito bite.”
An hour after receiving the first dose of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine, Bateson said she didn’t feel much different.
“I’ve had a couple of friends who had it at the end of last week, and they didn’t experience any symptoms,” she said. “They do say with an mRNA vaccine that you have a stronger immune response with some fatigue, a low-grade fever or low-grade cold symptoms.”
Bateson said she was excited about the process for the vaccine against COVID-19 itself. The Pfizer BioNTech vaccine is a messenger RNA vaccine. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, an mRNA vaccine does not use a weakened or inactivated disease cells but rather sends instructions to cells to create an immunity.
The CDC states that the mRNA vaccines give instructions to create a “spike protein,” a protein found on the surface of the virus that causes COVID-19. Eventually, the body recognizes that the protein doesn’t belong, and it builds antibodies similar to a natural infection of COVID-19.
“This is the first time in the U.S. that an mRNA vaccine is available for public use,” Bateson said. “I’m hoping for more mRNA vaccines. They have been studied since the ’90s. I know some people are leery, but this has been tested.
“I’m hoping this revolutionizes vaccines, (and) it opens new doors for the vaccine world.”
She recognized that vaccines in general, and some in particular, have received bad reputations. The CDC stated that the vaccines for COVID-19 that are approved by the Food and Drug Administration went through the same safety and effectiveness standards as other types of vaccines in the country.
“I think that’s going to be one of the biggest hurdles (is) balancing out people’s fears,” Bateson said. “I think the biggest thing will be when we see the COVID numbers can be attributed to (the vaccines), and we see life back to what we remember it being…, that will be the biggest boon in the public’s eyes.”
Bateson said personally she is excited, too, because she knows she won’t be someone to spread COVID-19 to others.
“With the population that I work with, I won’t be one of the sources of transmission to my co-workers, my family or (patients),” she said. “I won’t be a risk to my family members and co-workers, and that’s fantastic.”
While Bateson said she found she was eligible for the vaccine Monday and might receive it Tuesday, she didn’t let her husband know until a little later that she would be receiving the vaccine.
“I think with my family, it was a foregone conclusion that I would get it,” she said. “They all just kind of knew and were really supportive.”
Bateson said she won’t feel completely safe from the disease until after she receives the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. The second dose is set to happen in three weeks.
“You have to wait until the second dose before you get the full effect,” she said. “It’s 95 percent effective. After I get that second dose, l’ll get that sense of security where I don’t feel after every stuffy nose, cough or sneeze that I could be a risk to people.”
Bateson received the Pfizer vaccine because the Grand Traverse County Health Department donated that type to District Health Department No. 10, according to Jeannine Taylor, the communications coordinator and public information officer for the local health department. It also received its primary shipment of the vaccine developed by Moderna on Monday.
“We will be able to order both Moderna and Pfizer going forward and will be receiving shipments weekly,” Taylor told the Daily News.
The health department stated previously that it planned to have vaccination clinics for people in the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ vaccination plan in its first phase with EMS staff, medical first responders, vaccine clinic staff at the health department, residents of long-term care facilities, residents of homes for the aged and adult foster care centers and other health workers who conduct high-risk procedures, have direct contact with patients or are workers with skills that are needed to keep the healthcare system going.
Taylor said some who are in long-term care facilities will receive the vaccine Wednesday. Those who work in the EMS field will begin to be vaccinated if they so choose starting Monday through Wednesday next week.