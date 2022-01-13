District Health Department No. 10 has announced that all 10 of its offices, and the Mecosta County COVID-19 testing clinic, will be closed to the public on Monday, Jan. 17.
All offices will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 18, and the Mecosta County COVID-19 testing clinic will resume testing on Wednesday, Jan. 19.
Additionally, the Mason County COVID-19 testing clinic will be closed Jan. 21-23 and will reopen on Jan. 25. To account for these closures, the clinic will be open on Jan. 20.
For more information, email at info@dhd10.org or call 888-217-3904.