District Health Department No. 10 is transitioning away from providing daily or weekly COVID-19 case data and working toward utilizing the reporting tools from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, according to a press release.
For two years, the COVID-19 pandemic has dominated public health efforts to mitigate risk and keep residents safe and informed. The decision was made as COVID-19 cases and deaths continually decrease, the release stated.
“We understand that our transition away from reporting local COVID-19 data may be frustrating to some but given the fact that the state and CDC are already providing pertinent data to help individuals make informed decisions, we can now look to them to guide us,” stated DHD10 Health Officer Kevin Hughes. “All local COVID-19 resources and prevention measures will now transfer into our normal public health workflow and our staff will get back to the standard practices we have always provided.”
As of March 10, 2022, the CDC announced that more than 98% of the U.S. population is in a location with low or medium COVID-19 community Level. The CDC is now providing a new way for communities and individuals to decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data through its COVID-19 County Check tool. This tool allows individuals to enter their state and county to determine whether their COVID-19 community level is Low (green), medium (yellow), or high (red). Guidance is provided based on each level for individuals to consider following. An interactive map is also displayed of the U.S. that allows people to see the nation as a whole or to click into areas of interest to delve deeper.
Likewise, MDHHS recently announced a new three-phase COVID-19 cycle for Michigan as cases and hospitalizations continue to decrease including guidance for response to surges, recovery and readiness. The details are as follows:
• Response — Local and state public health implement rapid response to a surge. The public may be advised to increase masking, testing and social distancing.
• Recovery — Post-surge. No immediate resurgence predicted. Local and state public health will monitor conditions that could lead to future surges.
• Readiness — A surge in cases is expected, with implications on severity of illness and hospital capacity. Increased communication to the public regarding possible new risks.
Currently, Michigan is in the post-surge recovery phase due to decreases in cases in hospitalizations and increased access to vaccines, testing and treatment. Based on current conditions, MDHHS announced the withdrawal of the Public Health Advisory on masking in indoor public settings, including school settings and released updated Masking Guidance. MDHHS also announced updates to its isolation and quarantine guidance, including school settings.
MDHHS also maintains a data dashboard of state and county-level data on COVID-19 cases, trends, demographics, and testing, as well as vaccine data and other relevant information by topic.
DHD10’s website will no longer display the COVID-19 data dashboard or local COVID-19 data and will instead link to the CDC’s and MDHHS’s communication tools that are updated weekly. DHD10 will continue to pass along important guidance and information as the situation evolves and if there is a surge in cases.
DHD10 will continue to provide COVID-19 vaccinations, KN95 masks and host COVID-19 testing throughout its 10-county jurisdiction as long as the demand for testing exists.
KN95 masks are currently available in all 10 DHD10 offices. Masks are given out three per person on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. To find a nearest DHD10 office, visit www.dhd10.org/clinic-locations.
For those wanting to schedule their COVID-19 vaccine, booster dose and/or flu shot, please visit www.dhd10.org/schedule or call 888-217-3904.
Those interested in hosting a COVID-19 vaccine or testing clinic should complete the online registration form at https://bit.ly/3j52rSj.
DHD10 is hosting testing clinics at various locations throughout their jurisdiction. Find a testing site at www.dhd10.org/covid19-testing-clinics. COVID-19 testing also takes place at most pharmacies, urgent care centers and your primary health care provider’s office. Testing spots in neighboring counties can be found on the MDHHS website.