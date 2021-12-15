A public health alert has been corrected to clarify that the majority of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths from Oct. 21 to Nov. 19 were among individuals who were not fully vaccinated.
The alert was sent out Dec. 10 by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and District Health Department No. 10. It initially contained a misplaced word that affected the message.
The error was in a release titled, “Pfizer booster doses authorized for ages 16-17.” It initially omitted a crucial word, causing confusion.
The release has now been corrected, according to DHD10 Public Health Officer Kevin Hughes, who addressed the error in a release on Wednesday.
Hughes states that information originated from MDHHS and was reproduced by the health department.
“DHD10 … copied and pasted a complete press release into the Public Health Alert without realizing that MDHHS had made an inadvertent error in their statement,” Hughes stated. “MDHHS has since corrected the statement which now reads: In the last 30 days of complete data (Oct. 21-Nov. 19), 97,310 (71%) of 137,472 cases, 1,134 (72%) of 1,584 hospitalized cases, and 588 (76%) of 772 deaths were among individuals not fully vaccinated. The previous statement left out the word ‘not,’ making it seem as though fully vaccinated individuals represented the largest percentage of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths.”
Hughes stated that DHD10 understands the error has caused confusion, and the department appreciates those who notified them of the inaccuracy.
“It is amazing how the (omission) of one word can change the entire meaning of a statement,” Hughes stated. “We ask for grace, patience and understanding as we do our best to communicate accurate and timely information. While the flow of information continues to rapidly evolve from our trusted sources, It is our ultimate responsibility to ensure that what we present to the public is correct. We apologize for this error and will do better reviewing content and addressing errors prior to sending it on to you.”