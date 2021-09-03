District Health Department No. 10 is not mandating mask use in K-12 schools — not because it doesn’t believe people should mask up, but because it doesn’t have the authority to effectively enforce a mandate its jurisdiction, which includes Mason County.
On Friday, DHD10 issued a statement about its decision in which it supported the CDC’s recommendations for “universal indoor masking by all students, staff, teachers and visitors at K-12 schools regardless of vaccination status,” as well as maintaining a 3-foot physical distance between students, screening, testing, frequent handwashing, proper indoor ventilation and covering up coughs and sneezes.
Health Officer Kevin Hughes said those recommendations will remain just that for the DHD10 jurisdiction, as opposed to being mandated in Mason, Manistee, Oceana, Lake, Newaygo, Crawford, Kalkaska, Mecosta, Missaukee and Wexford counties.
Why the health department is not mandating masks even though “COVID-19 cases, including (instances of) variants, are rising,” has to do with its ability to enforce a mandate if it were to issue one.
“Health officers have the final say …. But the issue is, how can it be enforced if people aren’t following it,” Jeannine Taylor, public information officer for the DHD10, told the Daily News. “We have the authority to issue them, and hope that the public would follow them based on the fact that they are issued based on very specific data.”
According to the release, some health departments have issued mandates requiring masks, but Taylor said only a small handful of the 45 departments in the state have the authority to enforce those mandates.
She stressed that every health department is governed in a different way, with different steps in its process. District 10 encompasses more counties than most, and it would require “everyone being on the same page” for a mandate to be successful.
For DHD10 to be granted the authority to enforce such a mandate, it would take action from the Board of Health, which is made up of two county commissioners from each of the 10 counties, and Taylor said, “It might be more involved than that.”
For the time being, each school system and childcare setting will determine the best course of action based on local data and case trends, as well as impacts to families and staff, according to the release.
“Currently, it has been determined that, in DHD10’s jurisdiction, we will not be issuing a mandate or an order for masking in K-12 schools or childhood settings,” Taylor said. “It doesn’t mean we don’t think you should — we really want everyone to follow the recommendations — but it’s really up to each organization to mandate in their own facilities.”
Hughes stated in the release that the decision is “not taken lightly.”
“We understand that this may be frustrating to many, but it really does involve several key stakeholders outside of the health department for a mandate to successfully be enforced,” Hughes stated.
Taylor echoed that sentiment, stating DHD10 is hopeful that schools and other organizations will heed the available data and make the right decision for their specific setting.
Taylor said the department has received feedback from the public on the issue, and she said “there’s no doubt” that it’s a divisive issue, with people speaking out both for and against masking, in roughly equal measure. She said this makes it “a difficult decision to make.”
“We’re gauging public outcry and concern, and there’s no doubt there is some division,” she said. “There are many factors involved in enforcing something like (a mandate); it’s more than just saying it. The factor of enforcement has to be added into that, as well as processes and procedures for the enforcers. And I think that’s a challenge that people don’t understand — especially those who want it to be mandated.”
Taylor said the department will continue to provide guidance to schools within its jurisdiction — and daycare centers — through weekly conference calls, and other resources.
“We’re available to help,” she said, “but they’d have to make the best decisions with the data that’s available in their communities.”
The release stated that the public will be notified if there’s a change, and if it’s deemed possible to enact a successful mask mandate.