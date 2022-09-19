Virginia Didur was appointed as the interim city treasurer during a special meeting of the Ludington City Council Monday evening at the municipal building.
Did was one of two candidates interviewed by city staff, Ludington City Manager Mitch Foster said. One was Linda Rogers, the former city treasurer, and the other was Didur.
“We posted the position twice. The first time, we got zero applicants. The second time, we received three applicants, two of which were qualified,” Foster said. “It’s the recommendation from the staff to hire Virginia Didur.”
Foster said Mari Jo Wittingen tendered her resignation effective Aug. 31, but her last day in the position was actually Aug. 24. The city had to name a replacement within 30 days.
Tom Rotta believed the resignation took places months prior to Monday’s meeting during the first public comment period, and he said that the position should be filled via the Nov. 8 election.
Ludington City Clerk Deb Luskin was asked to clarify the term for Didur by councilor Kathy Winczewski in light of Rotta’s comments. Luskin said a similar situation took place in 2018, and the reason why the position is not on the November ballot is because of the timing of the resignation.
“We already passed the filing deadline for petitions,” Luskin said. ”The way the charter is written, the only way to place yourself (as a candidate) for clerk, treasurer or council member on a ballot is through a petition process. That deadline has passed.”
The council also held a first reading for an ordinance for a multi-year contract with Hafeli Staran & Christ as a consultant with the Ludington Charter Revision Commission. Foster noted the firm is working with Clawson, a suburb of Detroit, on that city’s charter revision.
“There are not many charter revisions that go on across the state,” Foster said. “To have a firm that has gone through the process is very helpful.”