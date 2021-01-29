Students enrolling at West Shore Community College this coming fall will be the first of many classes that will start their journey on a wide path, narrowing as they go to complete their respective degrees as the college goes through changes with its academic advising.
In a set-up dubbed Guided Pathways, WSCC is not changing its degree requirements, but rather giving incoming students a different way of achieving those degrees.
Mark Kinney, vice president of academics and student services, said an incoming student may have a general interest in business, and then as they go through each semester, they eventually narrow their interest to a specific degree program.
“Their first semester or two is hopefully made up of courses that are going to apply to any sub-discipline within that,” Kinney said. “It gives them an opportunity to ease into college, focus on kind of a larger discipline, meet some people, experience some stuff and then eventually a semester or two down the road, choose a specific degree at that time.”
Chad Inabinet, dean of student services at WSCC, said working on the guided pathways started in 2014, and incoming students should see the rollout of these guided pathways this coming fall.
When a student enrolls at West Shore, they will choose general areas of interest, and once they do, it’s more than the classes they’ve registered for that they’ll be receiving.
“For example, the business pathway will have an individual student services adviser that is connected to that student. Students, when they apply and come into the institution and start registering for courses, they will know who their adviser is prior to that. That is who they will connect with. In addition to that, with the pathways, we’re taking all of the faculty that fall within that division. Again, students right out of the gate, they are assigned someone who is going to be their academic adviser and they have a list of faculty with their areas of study,” Inabinet said.
Using a business student as an example, Inabinet explained that one of the goals would be getting that student into an Intro to Business class right away so they can get a feel for that kind of course work. If it is something where the student chooses a completely different path, such as social sciences, it’s early enough to make a change without having too much of a detrimental effect on the student’s college career.
“It’s just allowing those students and guiding them in those first couple of semesters. And at the end of each semester, the degree, which will be like a written plan, it will tell them at the end of the semester you are still on this guided pathway, but here’s the degrees you can choose from,” he said. “When you’re at that point to make that selection (of a degree), please let your adviser know because that transition is important because then you can start following the exact stuff for the plan long-term.”
Inabinet said that the occupational programs at West Shore already have methods in place where the faculty and students connect well with achievable elements as the students make progress. The guided pathways will assist in making that same kind of connection for students pursuing associates of arts and associates of science degrees from the institution.
“It’s not just for advisers to have better communication with the student and vice versa, but also for our faculty. (It allows faculty) to outreach to students that maybe haven’t had them in class yet, either. They don’t even know who are professors are, what they teach and what they’re passionate about,” he said. “Being able to provide that link and make it a little more real to students who actually have people at the campus (is the goal). Here’s their name. Here’s their face. Here’s their contact information. And they care, and they’re connected to you and you’re connected to them. Let’s work together to walk you down your educational journey.”
Inabinet said the academic advising at West Shore will become a bit more specialized based on the areas of study that the students, advisers and faculty. It will allow for advisers to quickly send information from the faculty or the chairs of departments to students.
“It really solidifies and makes everybody stronger and more cohesive,” he said. “That’s relationships, that’s people bonding, that’s people getting engaged with each other and that creates commitment and student success ultimately.”
While many of the changes are for those incoming students in Fall 2021, there could be a few slight changes for current students. Inabinet said West Shore is still determining part of the effects current students could see. The college is in the works of assessing each current student to best serve them.
“They’re already a ways through their program. Do we do a quick degree audit with them and show them where they’re at on that path? That’s the details we still have to work out, but the plan would be for the fall of ‘21,” he said.
Kinney said some of the academic advising changes ahead very well could be beneficial to current students.
The goal of the guided pathways is not only to assist students on their way to degrees, but also to pull the campus closer together.
“That connection where they’re building it from Day 1, and continuing that relationship, that’s powerful,” Inabinet said. “Our students don’t experience that now. (The current system) wasn’t designed to create that, and this does create that.”