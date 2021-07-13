Rain is generally good for gardens, but not so much when garden leaves are to be used in print-making.
Tuesday morning’s rain caused the third installment of this summer’s Dig It! Summer Series to be moved from the U Dig It! Community Garden (UDICG) to the Learning Resource Center.
Participating 7 to 11-year-olds were shown how make prints out of leaves and how to weave by Julia Chambers, a former elementary school art teacher and president of A Few Friends of the Environment of the World, led the Art by Nature session. Helping were Kendra Gibson, Michigan State University Extension nutrition instructor, and Jocelyn White, Lakeshore Food Club intern.
The three organizations are cooperating on the bi-weekly summer series that introduces youth to gardening and experiencing nature in the community.
According to Gibson, gaining wider exposure for the program also is a goal this summer.
Sessions are free, but youth must be pre-registered by calling the extension office at 845-3361. The final two programs are “Exploring the Garden and Beyond” July 27. Participants will learn about treasures found in the garden, which is located behind the United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 E. Bryant Road, and near it, during a nature scavenger hunt.
The final session, “It’s All About Birds,” will be Aug. 17. Sable Dunes Audubon Society will talk about the birds seen in the garden and build birdhouses
In earlier sessions, youth learned how plants feed and provide homes to bees, butterflies and birds while planting a butterfly garden and learned about vegetables while planting some.
In Tuesday’s Art from Nature session, Chambers showed the children how the underside of leaves have more texture that, when paint is added to them, will leave a pattern on paper just like block print would do.
Some youth arranged prints of different leaves in patterns or added paint flourishes of their own. After a practice print painting, they tackled their “masterpiece” prints before moving on to weaving. Generally, Chambers said, she’d add leaves or twigs to the weavings, but time was short so they practiced weaving and took home extra yarn, if they wished, to weave more later.
Poppy Grubich, 7, of Ludington concentrated fiercely on her projects.
“I like art,” she said.
She said she especially like trying her hand at weaving.
She took to it, almost by nature.