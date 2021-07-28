The 10 Spot food truck lot Ludington was bursting with activity Wednesday evening during a special thank-you dinner for essential workers.
The event — organized by the Rev. Henrik Lidman from Prayer & Praise Assembly of God and Josiah Coates, owner of 10 Spot — was a way to thank local law enforcement, firefighters, medical professionals and educators for everything they’ve done throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
And the gratitude was reciprocated.
“We appreciate what the community does in return for us,” said Ludington Fire Chief John Henderson, one of the many essential workers present.
The dinner also served as Prayer & Praise’s annual block party.
The food trucks from 10 Spot were serving long lines of patrons. Some of the lines went all the way to the exit of the circle. Children were laughing and playing at the many games at the event. Lidman said he was glad the weather held up for the event as it would have been delayed by a week otherwise.
“This is what’s super important to me — just to be able to stand here and say thank you to these guys,” he said.
Live music was also provided by members of Prayer & Praise.
The music added to the atmosphere created by the happy attendees.
Volunteers from Prayer & Praise were excited to help with the event. Wendy Rein, a volunteer who ran the beehive game, said she was grateful to participate.
She said it was important for the community to come together to thank the local essential workers in the wake of the grueling year they’ve had.
“(Essential workers) just spent an ungodly amount of hours away from their own families and their own things to help take care of us in our community,” Rein said. “So I just think (thanking them) is really important.”
Coates said the crowd was the biggest he has seen at 10 Spot this summer. He said he was honored to both host and help organize the event. When the event was still being planned, Prayer & Praise was suggested as the location. However, Coates, a member of Prayer & Praise himself, proposed using the 10 Spot instead. He said it would take the event away from church walls and make it more about the community as a whole.
“Each individual food truck really feels a passion to give back to the people that had unseen sacrifices and hardships through the last year,” Coates said.
Henderson came with most of the Ludington Fire Department to the dinner. The group had water rescue training later that evening and decided to grab food at the event beforehand. Like many other essential workers present, Henderson said he was happy to see how many people came to show their appreciation and support.
“We pulled up and were like ‘Wow, the parking lot is full and there’s so many people,’” he said. “It’s so cool to see.”
The dinner wrapped up at 8 p.m. when 10 Spot closed.
Lidman said it was an honor and a blessing to put on the event for all the essential workers in the area.