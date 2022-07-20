For the second year, an event is being organized to thank those who’ve gone above and beyond to serve the community in various ways.
The thank-you dinner will celebrate law enforcement agencies, emergency responders, medical professionals, teachers, social workers, mental health workers and service volunteers. It’s being held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 27 at The 10 Spot food truck lot at 5750 U.S. 10, in Ludington.
The event is organized by Prayer & Praise Assembly of God, along with Josiah Coates, owner of The 10 Spot, and a number of local sponsors are contributing.
Pastor Henrik Lidman of Prayer & Praise said that though the church is helping with planning and logistics, the dinner won’t be a religious event. Rather, it’s about thanking the people who “don’t go to work for a paycheck, they do it because it’s their calling.”
“It’s not a church service,” Lidman said. “There’s no strings attached, and if (the employees being recognized) walk away feeling appreciated, then mission accomplished.”
The thank-you dinner was started in 2021 to recognize emergency responders, local law enforcement, firefighters, medical professionals and educators whose workload surged due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We saw that a lot of people did a ton of extra stuff because of COVID, so we had one last year and we had a lot of people who came,” Lidman said. “This year, we thought we still needed to be thankful. … I think we just stepped back and said, we should probably always be thankful for these things.”
The event is expanding its reach a bit this year, he said.
“This year we’re inviting all the branches of law enforcement, from the guys who work in the jail all the way to state troopers,” Lidman said. “For the medical field, last year we focused a lot on nurses, but this year we’re spreading the net a little wider, so if you’re in the medical field (in any way) we want to say thank you.”
There’s also a new category included: service volunteers.
“A service volunteer is someone who volunteers for different agencies or ministries in town, like the Lakeshore Resource Network, the Lakeshore Food Club (and others),” Lidman said. “We also branched out to find social workers, Community Mental Health and MDHHS employees — anyone that really services the community.”
There will be live music and plenty of activities for little ones, too, according to Lidman.
“We have bounce houses that we’ll have for kids,” he said. “We basically took our own (Vacation Bible School) block party and we moved it there, and then we’ll have the entertainment on the stage.”
Workers in the designated fields can show a form of identification to a welcome tent and receive some “thank-you bucks” — certificates that can be used at various 10 Spot vendors like the Lakeside Wiener Wagon, Chavela’s Taco Truck, Road Crew Galley, Brunch Babes and ROAST’D.
“At the end of the day, I’ll go around and collect all the thank-you bucks from the food trucks and I pay them in real money,” Lidman said.
He said last year’s event was a success, drawing hundreds of people and giving the public a chance to express gratitude to overworked essential personnel. It also gave the employees a chance to unwind and mingle in ways organizers didn’t expect.
“We got one comment from an ambulance driver who said it was cool to sit down in that environment and be able to talk to people that they usually work with in a crisis,” Lidman said.
One aim for organizers is to continue to build on the success of the first year, to turn the dinner into an annual affair.
“We’re super excited. It was really good last year, and we’re hoping this becomes more and more of an annual thing that will continue to increase, so we can invite more people and bless them even more,” Lidman said. “Our goal is to first of all say thank you and to give the whole family a great evening. … And because The 10 Spot has been able to create such a beautiful atmosphere already, it creates that place where they can hang out and talk among themselves, teachers talking to firefighters and so on.”