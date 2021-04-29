Roger and Nancy Wills of Ludington only want to go into the library and browse.
But the Mason County District Library has kept its doors closed to the public amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and it’s because the library is seeking to do its part in mitigating community spread, said Director Eric Smith.
“Particularly, the numbers I’ve been bringing to the library board are the number of cases in Mason County and test-positivity rate, because those two things seem to (provide) the best understanding of what the (situation) is in the county and whether mitigation has been working,” Smith said.
The library has been offering some services, including online access and curbside pick-up of books and movies, at its locations in Ludington and Scottville.
“We’ve really pivoted to try to find ways to provide access to things we can continue to do without being inside the building. We’ve been doing that every day,” Smith said. “We are able to do those things without putting (the library’s patrons) and the community at risk.”
Roger and Nancy have been waiting for the library to open for more than a year for public browsing, though.
To explain why the library doors have remained locked, Smith pointed to the recent increase in positive cases in Michigan, which has brought national news attention to state.
“It’s a product of Michigan relenting on some of the stricter mitigation measures. And there is the (B117) variant that is putting more and more kids at risk,” he said. “It’s a crisis on a younger median age. I don’t think we can underestimate that.”
He said he doesn’t want to put kids at risk.
Smith recognized that other libraries, including some in West Michigan, have opened with restrictions. He said the group of libraries Mason County is a part of is in the northwest portion of the state, and it includes libraries in Oceana, Manistee, Wexford and Leelanau counties. He said the libraries in Mason County are used a little differently than perhaps a smaller library elsewhere.
“We’re at a nice place. We have (the traditional library feel) and also an urban feel, too. It’s a good place to spend some time to meet and chat. Some of those libraries have let their doors open and let people in with a lot of caveats and mixed experiences.”
Smith said some libraries, when they opened, would need to constantly remind patrons to wear their masks properly while inside.
“We have taken the approach that we can better serve (the community in the way it does),” he said. “We spent a lot of time converting our services to curbside and how we can better serve people.”
Smith said some of those libraries that did open for browsing of the books had to subsequently close again due to infections or the library being a contact point.
“We never wanted to be a place where we got a call that there was an exposure here,” he said. “We haven’t had that experience. Some of those other libraries have.”
Though vaccinations against the virus are continuing to roll out, Smith is unsure about when the number of vaccinations will help determine a reopen date.
“I’ve been getting updates from the district health department (and other entities). When the emergency management (coordinator) says she is still actively combating this virus, I sit up and take notice,” Smith said. “That has been what I’ve been reporting on (to the library board).
“Vaccination has been a very important question, and I don’t know if or when we’ll get herd immunity or enough vaccination,” he said. “But it’s kind of a balancing point. Eventually, you hit an equilibrium.”
Smith said he would love nothing more than for the library to be fully open. The entity paid off a bond last year, and there were hopes of celebrating the completion of paying it off, publicly. However, with the pandemic, a burning of the loan did not take place.
“We’re certainly not relishing having the building closed,” he said.
Keeping the building closed to the public for browsing or other in-person services, Smith said, simply falls in line with the library’s mission.
“I don’t think the library is a dangerous place, but at the same time, the community is seeing when we don’t take mitigation measures,” Smith said. “We’re a community place, and we have a responsibility to our larger community to be able to do our job.”
Smith said, for now, the library can provide things people need through digital services, curbside pick-up, and the library’s website at www.mcdlibrary.org.