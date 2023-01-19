“We’re going to make you fall in love with improv.”
That’s the goal for an upcoming improv workshop and performance by Grand Rapids-based troupe The Comedy Project, according to artistic director Joe Anderson.
Anderson, a former Second City member, will join five or six members of his crew at Ludington Area Center for the Arts Saturday to host a two-hour workshop on improvisational comedy from 2 to 4 p.m.
A performance will follow at 7 p.m. in the LACA performance hall.
There are still some openings for the workshop, which maxes out at 20 people, according to Katie Provenzano, LACA programming director.
Registration will continue right up until the start of the workshop unless the 20-person limit is reached.
The class is $40 for LACA members or $45 for non-members, and registration can be done online at www.ludingtonartscenter.org or by calling (231) 845-2728.
Attendees don’t need to attend the workshop in order to come to the performance, but doing so will cover their admission.
Tickets for the performance are $15 in advance or $20 at the door, and tickets can be purchased online, by phone or at the arts center itself, 107 S. Harrison St.
Provenzano said the idea to bring improv to LACA originated with community members’ suggestions that the arts center up its acting offerings.
“I was asked by a couple people about bringing some acting classes to LACA, and I thought improv would be a nice place to start, because it’s the kind of thing where you can do a one-time workshop and you feel prepared,” Provenzano said.
She contacted The Comedy Project and asked about the feasibility of a LACA appearance.
“They’d done this kind of a similar thing before … and they said the format worked well, to kind of do a workshop and then a performance for the community.”
Provenzano said no experience is necessary to participate in the workshop, which will consist of exercises designed to help participants to get to know each other, as well as games and improv scenes based on prompts and suggestions from participants.
Anderson told the Daily News the class is a way for people to “dip their toes” in improv if they’re new to the artform.
“Even if they have more elaborate improv or performance experience, we still have ways to keep them engaged,” Anderson said. “If you’re doing improv you’re getting better at improv, no matter what the exercises are.”
As for the performance, it will be a mash-up of tried-and-true scripted material used by The Comedy Project and some spontaneous improv activities.
“We’re going to be doing exercises, and we’re going to be playing improv games, but we really are, in a fairly short amount of time, trying to make people fall in love with improv,” Anderson said. “It’s a thing that in most cases (people) have very little experience with.”
Reluctant to spoil the show, Anderson refrained from plotting out his troupe’s sketches, but he did explain a few activities that are expected to be “accessible” and tend to please audiences.
“We’ll ask the audience for a movie that they like, and … no matter what the movie is — even if it’s ‘The Shawshank Redemption,’ we’ll say, OK we’re doing ‘The Shawshank Redemption: The Musical,’” Anderson said.
He added that actors will quickly put together a 15-minute impromptu variation on whatever the original suggestion happens to be.
“We try to make it accessible,” he said. “That’s why we do that mix (of improv and sketches). The sketches we’re doing, everyone thinks they’re funny.”
Both Provenzano and Anderson said improv skills have applications off-stage.
“Improv is basically rooted in incredibly observant behavior and listening and responding honestly and authentically in the moment,” Anderson said, “so doing improv and practicing improv, we always say it will make you a better performer, but it will also make you a better person.”
Provenzano said improv builds on a “skill set that people can use in their everyday life.”
“To communicate with other people, meet new people, network — these exercises sort of resonate with being able to grow personally and professionally,” she said.
Provenzano hopes Saturday’s events will be a success, and that LACA will be able to offer more improv activities in the future.
“(Improv) is an artform, and we’ve done a lot of visual arts, so it’s nice to be able to offer something that’s in addition to that,” she said. “Longterm, we’d like to continue to do this, where we’re able to bring troupes from out of town in and build on skill sets and experiences.”