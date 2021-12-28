When remains are determined to be of Indigenous peoples and within the area of the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians, it sets off quite bit of work for the tribe — mainly out of the utmost respect for the deceased and area where they were buried.
Earlier this month, a human skull was found on property along the Lake Michigan shoreline in Filer Township, and after work by the Manistee County medical examiner, it was determined to be an Indigenous person.
The tribe and investigating agencies work alongside each other, with the tribe’s historic preservation office doing much of the work.
“The tribe asks the facts of the discovery — where they are located so we can research our information on possible historic sites (and whether it is) public or private land to determine the future approach,” said Jay Sam of Little River Band of Ottawa Indians’ historic preservation office. “We also remind the discoverer of the Michigan inadvertent human remains discovery required processes — determination if it is a crime scene (and) estimate of the age and the verification by an anthropologist/archeologist… We also inform those with the remains how the tribe would like the remains to be handled.”
When remains are discovered, Sam said the tribe prefers that reburial takes place as close as possible to the location of their discovery.
“If (that’s) not possible, and they can be transferred to the tribe, we rebury them in our cemetery near Custer,” he said. “Unfortunately, under state law as it stands, the remains are antiquities and property of the landowner if located on private land. This means the landowner can do with them pretty much as they desire.”
In the Filer Township matter, Manistee Sheriff Brian Gutowski said he did not want to disclose the exact location of where the skull was located when he spoke with the Daily News earlier this month to prevent others from trying to find more remains or other items.
Sam said the remains, if the landowner chooses, could be transferred from the private landowner to the tribe for reburial.
“If the landowner wants to rebury them on the land they were discovered, the tribe assists with the process,” he said.
The tribe actively works to protect the burial sites it is aware of, Sam said.
“The tribe also asks respectfully for more survey work to be done to be sure there are no others in the discovery area,” he said. “In this case, the sheriff’s office has been very respectful and assisted by doing a survey of the area and caring for the remains as requested.”