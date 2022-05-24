Rotary Club of Ludington members presented dictionaries to third grade students at Ludington Elementary School Monday morning. All the third grade classes gathered in the cafeteria for the presentation. Rotary Dictionary Days chair Brad Chapman talked about what the club does in the community and, with the help of Rotarians James Jensen, Larry Lloyd, Lynn Gerould and Steve Begnoche, talked about the dictionaries and the information that can be found within it. Each year, the Rotary Club of Ludington distributes dictionaries to all third grade students in Mason County school districts.
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
Trending Recipes
Poll
When it comes to Ukraine, the United States is…
You voted: