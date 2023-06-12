Ludington’s City Council decided to continue to discuss a proposal to bring paid parking to Stearns Park during a regular meeting of the council Monday evening at the Municipal Building.
Councilor Cheri Stibitz held an open discussion with City Council about moving forward with research on paid parking.
“This is just a discussion asking City Manager (Mitch) Foster to hear our ideas to be able to move forward with the investigation,” Stibitz said. “Do you want us to continue to make informed decisions to bring back to council? I don’t think we have a budget issue, I think we have a fund issue. We continue to offer free amenities to people who don’t live in the city and the burden falls on the residents of the city who are paying taxes.”
Councilor Kathy Winczeski, who is in favor of paid parking, compared the paid parking idea to that of a golf course, where someone can buy a membership and play as much as they’d like or where someone can pay a fee to play each time they visit the course.
She stated that in this scenario the members and visitors alike are helping pay for the overall upkeep of the golf course, just like if there were paid parking residents and visitors would both be helping maintain Stearns Park Beach.
Councilor Ted May, who represents the First Ward, which is the area that borders the beach property, stated that after hearing many opinions and keeping up with the research, his residents are overwhelmingly in favor of keeping the beach parking free for all who visit there.
“How can you make an informed vote before we know what ‘it’ (the finalized plan) looks like,” Ludington Mayor Mark Barnett said. “When we look at all of these things, it is important to know what we’re voting on. We’re not in the position tonight where we can make a decision.
A motion by Councilor Jack Bulger was approved to move the debate on paid parking to the next council meeting at 6 p.m. June 26.
OPRA approval
The establishment of an Obsolete Property Rehabilitation Agreement (OPRA) district for Visscher Enterprise was approved by Ludington City Council at Monday’s meeting at City Hall.
Visscher Enterprise was seeking the assessment for the building at 215 S. James St. Owner Caleb Visscher received a $500,000 grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation through its Community Revitalization Project, and the firm plans to invest the same amount.
The project aims to remodel the downstairs office spaces, maintain the office jobs in the building and create three housing units upstairs. Visscher stated during the council meeting that the alley behind the building is privately owned by his company and it will house 19 parking spaces after some tear down renovations are done to the back of the building itself. The city will receive the same amount of property taxes it does now for the next 12 years, the term of the OPRA agreement with this approval.
The building was originally built in 1905 and was a longtime location for Ludington Moose Lodge No. 637. The building was sold in 2013 and exchanged hands before Visscher bought it.
A public hearing for the OPRA application for this property will be held at 6 p.m., June 26 at City Hall.
Campground in cityscape
The city heard the first presentation on a zoning ordinance change that would allow for a campground in the waterfront district and bordered by East Dowland, South Washington, East Water and South Madison streets.
The area already houses a 10-site campground on the north side of the Washington Avenue bayou, with its main entrance on South Madison Avenue and the new proposed campground would be an extension to the current zoning ordinance, allowing for four additional sites to be constructed on a neighboring parcel.
TV, internet for marina
Councilors approved an agreement that enabled Carr Communication to continue providing digital television and wireless internet via fiber optics to the patrons of the Ludington Municipal Marina. The cost is less than $100 per month in increased costs to the city. The total monthly bill excluding tax is $1,625.
Small cell wireless permit
Council approved a permit to allow for Verizon Wireless to build three small cell wireless towers — one at 908 W. Ludington Ave., one at 417 S. Emily St., and the third at 155 S. Robert St.
Consumers Energy Standard Lighting Contract
The city adopted the resolution to remove several lights and poles near the Ludington Area Schools’ secondary school complex. The City Council will pay for their removal, but the Council’s packet states that the city expects to be reimbursed for paying for the removal by either the school district or the district’s contractor. The cost is $5,394 due to the light poles being property of the city.
Signage
Council heard the first presentation for the new sign ordinance. The text committee of the zoning committee has had a number of meetings in the past few months. Councilors were presented with the different options for signage that businesses could possibly choose from to use if the new sign ordinance is passed in a later meeting.
Other business
The council voted to approve the addition of fireworks to the Rhythm and Dunes concert on July 29 or a rain date for the Aug. 5 concert at Waterfront Park.