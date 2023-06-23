The Ludington City Council will take up the issue of potentially charging a parking fee at Stearns Park as a part of its agenda at its regular meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday at the municipal building.
Council members will continue the discussion about the possibility of paid parking at Stearns Park Beach. The Parks and Recreation committee have received recommendations from the last council meeting and have put together a more comprehensive plan for council to discuss at Monday’s meeting.
Two letters were a part of the packet released to the public Friday — one in favor of and one opposed to charging a parking fee at Stearns Park.
OPRA hearing
A public hearing for the OPRA application for the Visscher Enterprise building at 215 S. James St. will be held. Caleb Visscher, owner, plans on remodeling the downstairs office spaces, maintaining the office jobs in the building and creating three housing units upstairs.
Cartier bathhouse
The Spicer Group has met with three contractors for proposed bids on the renovation of the Cartier Park Campground bathhouses.
Along with the the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund (MNRTF) grant that the city has applied for, upon reviewing the bids, Spicer is advising the City of Ludington to approve Griffith Builders, Inc. and its $1,468,000 total base bid for the north and south bathhouses and all total add-alternatives (for optional metal roof and linear stainless steel shower drains).
MNRTF grants help provide assistance for projects that assist in areas of natural resource protection and outdoor recreation.
The original project cost estimate completed on June 1, 2022, was $1,128,448, but due to the long grant process, the project cost estimate is now nearly a year old and post-COVID construction costs and material and equipment shortages continue to increase overall.
“Understanding that reduction of the project cost is important to the City of Ludington, Spicer Group shall work with the city to try to reduce the project cost where smart and reasonable options exist,” Aaron Wosek, Spicer architectural project engineer stated in the board packet. “Please note that the building was carefully designed to maintain quality while minimizing cost, so there are no significant savings expected. Initially, all add-alternates should be removed and there are some good electrical lighting control options that have potential for savings.”
First reading of ordinances
A first presentation on multiple ordinances will be given Monday to city council members.
Council will hear the first presentation of the proposed increase of 0.8396 mills in the operating tax revenue to be levied on property in 2023. They plan to set a public hearing for July 10, 2023 on a proposed increase of 0.0934 mills in the DDA tax millage rate to be levied on property in 2023.
The police millage is up for renewal and council will hear the first presentation. The police pension revenue will increase $31,790 due to the increase in taxable value. The millage rate will remain unchanged from last year. The average taxpayer’s bill will increase $74.14.
Campground ordinance
The council heard the first presentation on a zoning ordinance change that would allow for a campground in the waterfront district and bordered by East Dowland, South Washington, East Water and South Madison streets.
Council will vote to approve the ordinance.
The area already houses a 10-site campground on the north side of the Washington Avenue Bayou, with its main entrance on South Madison Avenue and the new proposed campground would be an extension to the current zoning ordinance, allowing for four additional sites to be constructed on a neighboring parcel.
Sign ordinance
Council heard the first presentation for the new sign ordinance. The text committee of the zoning committee has had a number of meetings in the past few months. Councilors were presented with the different options for signage that businesses could possibly choose from to use if the new sign ordinance is passed in Monday’s meeting.