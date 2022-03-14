Frames made of aluminum and plexiglass, displaying pages from children’s books, are to be installed along the Cartier Park pathway as part of an early childhood literacy initiative.
Plans for the frames were approved by the Ludington City Council at their regular meeting Monday.
The frames will support the book walks held at the park, during which families can read the pages of a children’s book along a walk through the forest. Book walks began last year under the West Shore Educational Service District’s Great Start Collaborative, which focuses on early childhood education.
The collaborative intends to hold at least three walks each year in Mason, Lake and Oceana counties, according to GSC coordinator Sara Jeruzal, but the hope is that a new book’s pages will be slotted into the frames monthly.
Each of the new frames is 18 inches by 24 inches, and it isn’t known yet how many will be placed on the Cartier Park trail, Jeruzal said. Twenty frames, some of which will be spares, are being purchased for about $6,000 using a federal grant targeted at pre-kindergarten initiatives, she said.
The frames will be installed “close to the pathway” and shouldn’t distract from or obstruct the park’s landscape, she added.
About $2,000 in additional grant funds are being used for the installation, after which the frames will become the city’s responsibility — though the collaborative will swap out the book pages. The city is in contact with organizations, including the Community Foundation for Mason County, to help fund the maintenance.
Jeruzal said the frames shouldn’t need much work, though city officials in a previous meeting wondered about potential for vandalism involving spray paint and scratched or broken glass, according to the meeting minutes.
City Manager Mitch Foster said “we are estimating (to need) a couple thousand (dollars) to get through a few years, but we aren’t sure what the wear and tear on them will be.”
Jeruzal said the collaborative is also looking to install permanent frames in Oceana and Lake counties.
The two book walks held last year went “really well,” Jeruzal said, leading to the idea for permanent frames. At the second walk, held in October, the collaborative prepared take-home goodies for 225 kids and ended up running out.
The walks advance the collaborative’s goal to “help children develop a love of reading,” Jeruzal said, by taking “high-quality children’s books and transform(ing) them into an interactive outdoor experience.”
The pages along the walk are accompanied by comprehension questions parents can ask, and themed items have been given out so parents can “retell the story at home,” Jeruzal said.
With the new frames, book pages will be left up between book walks, Jeruzal said. Before, temporary yard signs were used.
The first book walk, in July, featured “We’re Going on a Bear Hunt” by Michael Rosen, and the second featured “There Was an Old Lady Who Swallowed a Bat” by Lucille Colandro.
In the latter book, the lady swallows several different items, replicas of which were handed out to families as they strolled the trail during the book walk, Jeruzal said.
Other business
Councilors approved a five-year contract with Morgan Composting to clean out and manage the curbside leaf pick-up composting area. They approved the contract at the previous meeting, but an ordinance needed to be written for it due to the contract’s length, requiring another vote, Councilor Jack Bulger said.
They also approved amendments to the 2021 budget, after some projects couldn’t be completed, and approved a $1.25 wage increase for public works, water plant, and wastewater plant workers.
The council also held the first presentations of three ordinances, which will be up for final approval at the next meeting. The ordinances would:
- Rezone the empty lot north of Pomorski’s Tavern, allowing for commercial uses in advance of a shipping container-based eatery to come;
- Loosen the rules regulating home-based businesses, allowing them to occupy 100% of accessory structures; and
- Regulate building height with measurements in feet, not feet and stories.