Saturday, May 13, began with overcast skies and misty/foggy conditions that soon escalated to light rain for several hours.
“Well, it certainly won’t be a record setting count this year,” I thought. I began counting birds mostly by ear at sunrise (6:23 a.m.) where I initially heard mostly red-winged blackbirds and several sedge wrens.
By around 10 a.m. the rain stopped and the sun came out the remainder of the day but was it too late ?
For this year’s count we had 38 field observers in 19 field parties plus 19 feeder/yard watchers at 14 locations throughout Mason County. Major bird categories included 22 species of waterfowl, 10 species of birds-of-prey, seven woodpecker species, seven flycatcher species, six thrush species, 28 warbler species, and 12 sparrow species.
Thirteen bird species were represented by only one individual: canvasback, hooded merganser, pied-billed grebe, pectoral sandpiper, Wilson’s phalarope, eastern screech-owl, merlin, olive-sided flycatcher, Philadelphia vireo, Louisiana waterthrush, orange-crowned warbler, clay-colored sparrow, and grasshopper sparrow.
Other noteworthy species included two trumpeter swans, 16 white-winged scoters, 37 long-tailed ducks, nine American white pelicans, two ospreys, seven short-billed dowitchers, two Bonaparte’s gulls, two Acadian flycatchers (a count first), two northern mockingbirds, and two common redpolls.
Lastly, we set all-time high counts for 38 bird species that was a major factor in reaching a new record high of 178 bird species among 10,772 individuals counted (thank goodness for my Excel spreadsheet!).
These impressive counts included: 49 green herons, 31 red-headed woodpeckers, 47 least flycatchers, 69 eastern kingbirds, 44 yellow-throated vireos, 13 blue-headed vireos, 27 warbling vireos, 96 tufted titmice, 88 house wrens, 22 veeries, 59 wood thrushes, 139 gray catbirds, 56 brown thrashers, 224 ovenbirds, 30 golden-winged warblers, 38 blue-winged warblers, 41 black-and-white warblers, 180 common yellowthroats, four hooded warblers, 253 American redstarts, 11 northern parulas, 10 magnolia warblers, seven bay-breasted warblers, 15 blackburnian warblers, 158 yellow warblers, 37 chestnut-sided warblers, 25 palm warblers, 65 pine warblers, 100 eastern towhees, 33 field sparrows, 26 savannah sparrows, 231 song sparrows, 30 swamp sparrows, 92 scarlet tanagers, 148 northern cardinals, 187 rose-breasted grosbeaks, 62 bobolinks, 46 meadowlarks, and 173 Baltimore orioles.
The field parties by township were led by the following: Mary Austin (Grant), Randy Dougherty (Free Soil), Reuben Yoder (Meade), Jim Gallie and Rob Allard (Hamlin), Bob Morman (Victory), Levi Wilson (Sherman), Joe Moloney (Amber), Matt McConnell (Custer), Sally Barnett (Branch), Mark Wloch (Riverton), Jeff Wickett (Eden), Lynda Herremans (Logan), and by the author (Pere Marquette, Summit, and Sheridan).
The Mason County migration count (always the second Saturday in May) began in 1994 when Carol Omohundro compiled 103 bird species with the effort of 14 field observers and seven feeder watchers.
The success of the unprecedented 2023 spring bird count was a collective effort by all field observers and feeder/yard watchers.
I am grateful for their dedication in covering all 16 townships across Mason County.