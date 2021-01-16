The weather forecast for the Ludington area on Saturday December 19, 2020 was less than ideal for our 50th Christmas Bird Count (CBC). Initiated by Bob Morman in 1965, the 15-mile diameter count circle (centered at U.S. 10 and the Pere Marquette Highway) was covered this year by 24 field observers in 11 parties, plus 13 feeder watchers. This year, we were fortunate to have only a modest amount of snow cover varying from a trace to three inches or so.
Early on with a mixture of rain and snow in the 30s, I soon received cell phone calls wondering if I was considering canceling the count. In the past, I had canceled/postponed only two counts — both due to heavy and persistent fog. Not this time, as I could still see waterfowl at a distance in my lakefront section of the count. And despite a change to misty conditions and light fog in the afternoon, our intrepid observers tallied 6,992 birds that represented a record high of 64 species! Who would have guessed ?
There were also some 50-year count highs for species as follows: 20 bald eagles, 30 eastern bluebirds, 582 cedar waxwings and eight white-crowned sparrows, plus 30 red-bellied woodpeckers that ties the existing high.
Even more impressive were five birds that reached all-time highs (any time of year): 353 rock pigeons, 15 rough-legged hawks, 316 black-capped chickadees, 60 tufted titmice (tied) and 181 house finches.
Of the 50 CBCs, only eight species of birds have been reported on 100 percent of the counts: downy woodpecker, blue jay, American crow, black-capped chickadee, white-breasted nuthatch, European starling, northern cardinal and house sparrow.
Rare bird species observed included two Bonaparte’s gulls (one seen by Jim Gallie and Paul Kline, plus one found by the author); one red-shouldered hawk located by Bob and Sharon Morman; one red-headed woodpecker and one red-winged blackbird seen by Jim Gallie and Paul Kline; two common ravens (one found by Bob and Sharon Morman, and another spotted by Marie Rust and her group); one purple finch reported by Marie Rust and team; two white-winged crossbills at the feeders of Mark Wloch; and a white-throated sparrow located by John Haack.
There were also four rare birds missed on count day but seen during the “count week” (three days before or after the count): a male wood duck found by the author at Ludington Harbor; a white-winged scoter and several black scoters spotted by Mark Wloch in Summit Township waters of Lake Michigan; and a hermit thrush observed by the author at Ludington State Park.
Overall, waterfowl numbers were much below normal as there was no ice cover on Lake Michigan — even at its northern tip. Birds species often seen but missed on the count included greater scaup, northern harrier, snowy owl, merlin and pine siskin.
Lastly, other observers not mentioned above included Judy Bach, Van Burmeister, Christina Baal, Sara Bolan, Randy Dougherty, Caroline Johnson, Erin Lehnert, Matt McConnell, Matt Headley, Joe and Heidi Moloney, Brian Mulherin, Tom and Marie Papcun, Dee Payment, Bruce and Genette Patterson, Russ Peterson, Tim Sullivan and the Wilson family (Pete, Lucy, Bethanie, Thaddeus, Benjamin, Jared and Levi).
My thanks to all observers that weathered the weather and contributed to our best ever count on its golden anniversary!